Old Trapper Official Beef Jerky of the 2025 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off

Fifth Consecutive Year of Partnership

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is the Official Beef Jerky Partner of the 2025 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off. This year’s event is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from November 24-27 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla. This year’s Beach Division features Michigan State, North Carolina, St. Bonaventure and East Carolina.

For the 2025 sponsorship, Old Trapper will bring back its high-energy time-out activation, giving one lucky fan the chance to step onto the court and attempt a layup, free throw, and 3-pointer for the opportunity to win Old Trapper jerky and exclusive swag. Before each game, another fan will be selected to deliver the official game ball on court and will be rewarded with Old Trapper jerky as a special prize.

“Coming back for our fifth year at the Fort Myers Tip-Off is something we’re truly proud of,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “This event has become a tradition for us—a chance to support the college basketball community, engage with loyal fans, and share the quality of Old Trapper beef jerky with athletes and spectators alike.”

In addition to Old Trapper’s continued role as an Official Partner of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, the brand will also be featured through the Old Trapper Play of the Game broadcast segment within each Men’s Beach Division game. This recurring highlight feature further reinforces Old Trapper’s presence throughout the tournament’s national coverage.

Old Trapper’s partnership also includes expanded in-stadium branding visibility across several key early-season matchups, including the GEICO Jacksonville Hoops Showdown, the Cleveland Hoops Showdown, and the Acura West Coast Hoops Showdown.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and beef sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky and meat sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

