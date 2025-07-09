Travel Advisory: RIDOT Testing Paddles on I-195 East to Help Merging Traffic

Starting, Friday night July 11, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install traffic paddles along a section of I-195 East in Providence as part of a pilot to help traffic merge more efficiently. They will be located along a 500-foot section at the beginning of the highway, where drivers coming from I-95 North and South merge.

The paddles, also called flexible delineators, will be installed in the center of the highway, allowing traffic in the two lanes from I-95 North and the two lanes from I-95 South to change lanes when vehicles are parallel to each other, which is more efficient.

RIDOT will be monitoring the travel times after the paddles are installed to detect any changes in travel time and determine if any adjustments are needed, and if they will remain in place.

Similar traffic paddles are in use and have been effective throughout the state.

RIDOT continues to analyze options with the goal of reducing travel time and improving safety for these movements during the time the temporary traffic pattern is in place for the rebuild of the westbound Washington Bridge.