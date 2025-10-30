Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Department of State to Send Mailing to All Registered Voters

This effort is to support ongoing voter list maintenance for accurate voter rolls

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that the Department of State Elections Division will be sending a mailing to all active registered Rhode Island voters. The purpose of this mailing is to support the Elections Division's ongoing voter list maintenance efforts. Voters should expect to receive the mailing as early as Monday, November 3. Reviewing and responding to the mailing helps keep Rhode Island's voter list accurate and elections fair, and it ensures voters are eligible to vote in the 2026 elections.

"Our continuing efforts to maintain accurate voter lists allow us to administer fair and secure elections," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Enfranchisement and expanding voting access remains a top priority, and this mailing reminds voters to make sure their registration information is up to date."

The mailing will be in a white envelope with yellow markings and an "Official Election Mail" decal. Voters are asked to review the information in the enclosed letter, then update any inaccurate or outdated information at vote.ri.gov or by mail using the form on the back of the letter.

If voters receive a letter addressed to a person who does not live at their address, it is requested that they write "Not at this address" above the address on the envelope and return the envelope to their mail carrier. Returning the envelope allows election officials to begin the process of legally removing the person from the voter rolls.

"Voter list maintenance is one of the most important functions of the Elections Division," said Rob Rock, Deputy Secretary of State. "While Rhode Island has not sent a voter list maintenance mailing to all active registered voters in over 15 years, it is a common practice in other states, and we are grateful to have the resources to add this method to our other voter list maintenance activities this year."

State and local election officials receive voter list maintenance information from several agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Health, and the U.S. Postal Service's National Change of Address program.

A voter's registration becomes inactive when a piece of official elections mail is returned to the sender as "undeliverable." If an inactive voter does not cast a ballot in one of the next two federal elections, according to the maintenance process outlined in federal and State law, their voter registration can be removed from the voter list. Under the leadership of Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, election officials have removed 107,738 voters from the State's voter list through these voter list maintenance processes.

Any voter needing assistance updating their record can call the Department of State Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or their local Board of Canvassers' office. More information on this mailing and a list of frequently asked questions can be found at sos.ri.gov/mailing.

