Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Lanes on I-95 and Route 4 as Part of 'Missing Move' Project

RHODE ISLAND, October 29 - Starting on Friday night, November 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin shifting lanes on sections of I-95 and Route 4 where the two highways meet in Warwick and East Greenwich. This change will create work zones for the Department's Route 4 "Missing Move" project, which includes building two critical ramps that were never built when Route 4 was constructed in the 1960s.

The changes will go into effect over two weekends, on the nights of November 7 & 8 and November 14 & 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The schedule is as follows:

November 7 & 8: • I-95 South between Exit 24B (Route 4 South) and 24A (Route 2 South), all lanes shifted to the left. • The right lane drop and merge prior to Exit 24A will be shifted slightly so drivers encounter it approximately 1,500 feet sooner than its current location. • Shoulders will be closed with barriers along the I-95 South Route 24A ramp to Route 2 South, and the ramp from Route 2 South to I-95 South.

November 14 & 15: • I-95 North after Exit 24B (Route 2 North), all lanes shifted to the left. • Route 4 South, on the ramp from I-95 South to Exit 9 (Division Street), all lanes shifted to the left.

Additional lane shifts will be needed in the spring and will be announced well in advance.

This $144 million project will build new ramps to create direct highway connections between I-95 North and Route 4 South, and Route 4 North and I-95 South. As the Route 2/Division Street area has become more developed, traffic and congestion has steadily increased. The Division Street/South County Trail intersection alone is the site of 60 crashes per year.

The project also includes numerous improvements at and near the Quonset Business Park, the state's largest industrial park in North Kingstown. That work began earlier this year and includes three ramps on Route 403 and a roundabout at Compass Circle to provide connectivity to all parts of the Business Park.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. Final completion of the entire project is expected in fall 2027.

The Missing Move project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.