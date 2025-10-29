Governor McKee, RIDOH Kick Off Fall Vaccination Campaign

RHODE ISLAND, October 29 - Governor Dan McKee joined Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD, today to get his flu shot and COVID-19 shot, and to remind Rhode Islanders about the critical importance of vaccinations to keeping our communities healthy and safe.

"We are working to ensure that the public health turmoil in Washington does not affect the ability of Rhode Islanders to access crucial vaccines that help protect families and communities in our state," said Governor Dan McKee. "Rhode Island is one of the best vaccinated states in the country because we prioritize data and science, and because we know that vaccines save lives."

At the direction of Governor McKee, the Rhode Island Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner issued a bulletin last month requiring insurance coverage of COVID-19 vaccination for patients 6 months of age and older. Additionally, at the Governor's direction, RIDOH issued a standing order empowering pharmacists to administer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island to patients 3 years of age and older.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at hundreds of locations throughout Rhode Island, including pharmacies, health centers, school and community clinics, and the offices of many primary care professionals. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu shot every year. Children 6 months to 2 years of age and adults 19 years of age and older (including pregnant women) should get a COVID-19 shot. For healthy children between 2 years and 18 years of age, parents should talk to a healthcare professional about whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered. (For children younger than 5 years old, the vaccine is most easily accessible through a primary care professional.)

"Everyone 6 months of age and older in Rhode Island can and should get vaccinated against the flu. For most Rhode Islanders, vaccination against COVID-19 is just as important. The vaccines are available for everyone, regardless of your insurance status or ability to pay," said Dr. Larkin. "Getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 can help protect you, and our healthcare system as a whole, by preventing severe illness and hospitalizations. With Rhode Island expecting increases in flu and COVID-19 activity as we get closer to winter and holidays, the time to get vaccinated is now."

"Independent pharmacies throughout Rhode Island, like Coventry Pharmacy, offer convenience and personalized care you don't get everywhere. That's what makes independent pharmacies great options for getting vaccinated," said Dr. Emmanuel Fridman, Pharmacy Manager at Coventry Pharmacy. "We're proud to be partnering with Governor McKee and the Department of Health to get the word out that vaccines are your best defense against serious illnesses like flu and COVID-19. Protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated today!"

Today's kickoff event at Coventry Pharmacy is one of many efforts this fall and winter to communicate to Rhode Islanders about the importance of vaccination. Earlier this month, RIDOH launched a new paid media campaign to promote seasonal vaccinations against flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV). RIDOH has been communicating regularly with community vaccination partners, such as schools and clinicians. In addition, RIDOH's Office of Immunization staff has been conducting regular in-person education, awareness, and outreach activities at a range of public venues, virtual events, facilities, schools, conferences, and other live events throughout Rhode Island.

Rhode Island's school-located vaccination clinics are one of the simplest ways to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. Hundreds of clinics are held at schools throughout the state between now and November 20. While most daytime school clinics are only open to students, teachers, and staff, other school-located clinics are open to the entire community in late afternoons and evenings. There is no insurance required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to participate. Advance registration is strongly recommended. Walk-ins are accepted first-come, first-served and based on available resources at each clinic. To find and register for a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic, visit schoolflu.com [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net].

Vaccination is particularly important for people 65 years of age and older and anyone who is at higher risk for severe illness from flu or COVID-19. Health conditions that put someone at higher risk for severe illness include obesity, diabetes, heart disease, asthma or chronic lung disease, and having a weakened immune system. Additionally, pregnancy puts someone at higher risk for severe illness from flu and COVID-19. The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy.

Rhode Island's recommendations for the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine are in alignment with the recommendations from several major medical organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. These recommendations are also in alignment with the guidance issued by the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, a regional coalition of public health agencies.

Additional resources:

• English: health.ri.gov/seasonal-vaccines [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net] • Spanish: health.ri.gov/estacionales-vacunas [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net]

People with additional questions, including questions about where to get vaccinated if they do not have insurance, can call the RIDOH Health Information Line at 401-222-5960 / RI Relay 711.