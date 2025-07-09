Attention DoD Contractors: CMMC deadlines are here! Join Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta on July 16, 2025 at 1 PM ET for a fast-paced webinar + live Q&A. Learn how to stay eligible for government contracts and avoid costly compliance pitfalls. Register n Scan to Register! Instantly access the sign-up page for the July 16, 2025 CMMC compliance webinar hosted by Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta. Secure your spot today!

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta Unveil Key CMMC Insights in Exclusive Webinar – Limited Spots Available!As the Department of Defense accelerates enforcement of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) regulations, government contractors are facing a fast-approaching deadline to comply. To help contractors understand the impact of these new regulations and avoid costly missteps, Cyber Defense Advisors (CDA) and Vanta are hosting an exclusive webinar, "Navigating CMMC Compliance: Your Roadmap to Success", on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.🔗 Register Now to Secure Your Spot: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration This 30-minute session will provide in-depth insights from top industry experts on the latest CMMC updates and what contractors need to do to stay ahead. A 15-minute Q&A will follow to give attendees the opportunity to ask specific questions and address unique compliance challenges.Who Should Attend?This session is crucial for defense contractors, compliance officers, IT leaders, and anyone involved in managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Federal Contract Information (FCI) who wants to stay compliant and competitive under the new CMMC framework.What You'll Learn:• The most important compliance deadlines and enforcement milestones under CMMC Rule 32.• A breakdown of the CMMC certification levels and how to achieve Level 1 and Level 2 compliance.• How to leverage the new DFARS clauses to ensure eligibility for current and future DoD contracts.• The top readiness gaps that are putting contractors at risk of losing contract eligibility and how to address them.• Immediate actions to take to prevent disruption to your government contracting pipeline.Featured Speakers:• Francis Schmuff, CEO, Cyber Defense Advisors: A former DoD cybersecurity strategist with over 20 years of experience, Francis is uniquely positioned to provide practical advice on mission readiness and compliance.• Bryan Siegel, Director of Compliance, CDA: Bryan, who helped shape the CMMC model, will offer essential insights into the evolving requirements and actionable steps for contractors.• Morgan Kaplan, Director of Government Strategy & Affairs, Vanta: Morgan will dive into how Vanta is helping contractors streamline compliance without getting bogged down in administrative challenges.Webinar Details:• Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025• Time: 1:00 PM ET• Format: 30-minute Zoom session followed by a live Q&A• Registration: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration Why You Can't Afford to Miss This Webinar:CMMC compliance is no longer optional – it’s mandatory for any organization seeking DoD contracts. With enforcement looming, contractors need to act swiftly to secure their eligibility. This session will equip you with a clear, actionable roadmap to compliance, helping you navigate the complexities of the new regulations before they impact your business.🔗 Register Now Before It’s Too Late!About Cyber Defense Advisors (CDA)Cyber Defense Advisors is a leading cybersecurity and compliance consultancy focused on guiding defense contractors through evolving federal regulations such as CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and FedRAMP. CDA provides tailored strategies to ensure clients meet cybersecurity standards and secure their contracts with government agencies.About VantaVanta is a leading trust management platform that simplifies security monitoring and compliance for organizations across multiple frameworks, including CMMC, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. With Vanta, businesses can automate security processes to stay compliant and scale securely.For media inquiries, please contact:Mark Hale – mhale@cyberdefenseadvisors.comJacob Carlson – jacob.carlson@vanta.com

