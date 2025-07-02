CDA and Vanta Spotlight CMMC Experts Ahead of July 16 Compliance Webinar

Flyer for the July 16, 2025 CMMC Compliance Webinar hosted by Vanta and Cyber Defense Advisors, featuring expert speakers and key updates on DFARS, CMMC Rule 32, and DoD contract eligibility.

CMMC is not merely a compliance exercise—it's a matter of mission readiness. Organizations that take proactive steps today will be well-positioned to succeed and lead in the defense ecosystem." — Francis Schmuff

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enforcement deadlines for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) approach, Cyber Defense Advisors (CDA) and Vanta are highlighting the expert panelists who will be featured during their upcoming July 16 webinar, “Understanding the New CMMC Regulations: What Defense Contractors Must Know.”Webinar Registration: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration This free 30-minute Zoom session will bring together seasoned leaders in cybersecurity, compliance, and defense procurement to help federal contractors navigate the rapidly evolving CMMC landscape.🔹 Featured Speakers:Francis Schmuff, CEO of Cyber Defense Advisors, is a former DoD cybersecurity strategist with two decades of experience securing federal and defense systems.“CMMC is not merely a compliance exercise—it’s a matter of mission readiness. Organizations that take proactive steps today will be well-positioned to succeed and lead in the defense ecosystem.”Bryan Siegel, Director of Compliance at CDA, helped shape the original CMMC model during his time advising on federal cybersecurity frameworks.“I’ve seen the model from both sides—government and industry. What contractors need now is clarity and a roadmap. That’s what we’ll deliver.”Morgan Kaplan, Director of Government Strategy at Vanta, leads compliance efforts across federal-facing organizations.“CMMC isn’t optional anymore. We’re helping GovCon companies scale compliance without drowning in paperwork or cost.”🔹 Webinar Details:• Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025• Time: 1:00 PM ET• Format: 30-minute session + live Q&A• Webinar Registration: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration Attendees will gain tactical insights into:• What the enforcement timelines mean for DFARS and Title 48 compliance• How to meet Level 1 and Level 2 certification• Actionable steps to preserve DoD contract eligibilityThis press release is intended for trade publications and media outlets covering defense contracting, cybersecurity, and federal procurement.Webinar Registration: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration Media Contact:mhale@cyberdefenseadvisors.comjacob.carlson@vanta.com

