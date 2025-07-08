Over 100 GovCon Leaders Registered for CDA + Vanta’s CMMC Rule 32 Webinar – Less Than 10 Days to Go
Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta’s free webinar will help defense contractors understand new CMMC requirements and avoid common compliance missteps.
This free, 30-minute Zoom session will break down what the latest CMMC regulations mean in practice — and what defense contractors need to do right now to stay contract-eligible. The session includes a live Q&A and a CMMC readiness checklist for all attendees, along with exclusive discounts on compliance services from CDA and Vanta.
🔗 Register here: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration
Spots are filling fast — with less than 10 days to go, now’s the time to sign up.
Who Should Attend:
IT leaders, compliance managers, and DoD contractors handling CUI or FCI who want clarity on what’s changing, what’s enforceable, and what action is required under Title 48 CFR and DFARS updates.
Webinar Details:
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
🕐 Time: 1:00 PM ET
💻 Format: 30-minute Zoom webinar + live Q&A
🎤 Speakers:
• Morgan Kaplan, Director of Government Strategy & Affairs, Vanta
• Francis Schmuff, CEO, CDA
• Bryan Siegel, Director of Compliance, CDA
