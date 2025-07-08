Submit Release
Over 100 GovCon Leaders Registered for CDA + Vanta’s CMMC Rule 32 Webinar – Less Than 10 Days to Go

Promotional graphic for a July 16, 2025 CMMC webinar hosted by Vanta and Cyber Defense Advisors. Highlights key topics like CMMC enforcement, DFARS mandates, and deadlines. Features speaker photos, event date and time (1 PM ET), and a call to register for

Vanta and Cyber Defense Advisors team up for a July 16 webinar to help defense contractors navigate new CMMC requirements and protect their DoD contracts.

Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta’s free webinar will help defense contractors understand new CMMC requirements and avoid common compliance missteps.

This free, 30-minute Zoom session will break down what the latest CMMC regulations mean in practice — and what defense contractors need to do right now to stay contract-eligible.”
— Cyber Defense Advisors
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With CMMC Rule 32 now officially in effect and enforcement deadlines quickly approaching, more than 100 government contractors and compliance leaders have already registered for Cyber Defense Advisors and Vanta’s upcoming webinar on Wednesday, July 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

This free, 30-minute Zoom session will break down what the latest CMMC regulations mean in practice — and what defense contractors need to do right now to stay contract-eligible. The session includes a live Q&A and a CMMC readiness checklist for all attendees, along with exclusive discounts on compliance services from CDA and Vanta.

🔗 Register here: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration

Spots are filling fast — with less than 10 days to go, now’s the time to sign up.

Who Should Attend:
IT leaders, compliance managers, and DoD contractors handling CUI or FCI who want clarity on what’s changing, what’s enforceable, and what action is required under Title 48 CFR and DFARS updates.

🔗 Reserve your seat now: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration

Webinar Details:
🗓️ Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
🕐 Time: 1:00 PM ET
💻 Format: 30-minute Zoom webinar + live Q&A

🎤 Speakers:
• Morgan Kaplan, Director of Government Strategy & Affairs, Vanta
• Francis Schmuff, CEO, CDA
• Bryan Siegel, Director of Compliance, CDA

🔗 Join the 100+ already registered: https://cyberdefenseadvisors.com/cmmc-webinar-registration

