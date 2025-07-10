hi-tequity Selects James Kolb As Director Of Operations To Drive Data Center Deployment And Growth

hi-tequity Selects James Kolb As Director Of Operations

Kolb's Unique Operational Leadership Enhances Delivery for Hyperscale Infrastructure

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hi-tequity, a provider of turnkey data center power and infrastructure solutions for hyperscale and AI operators, today announced James Kolb has been named Director of Operations. Kolb brings extensive experience in engineer-to-order manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and capacity planning to drive scalable growth and optimize operational workflows for data center customers. His expertise is instrumental in scaling hi-tequity’s accelerated, power-first deployment model, as AI and hyperscale demand strain traditional data center builds."As AI workloads continue to drive unprecedented data center infrastructure demands, speed-to-market has become a competitive differentiator," said Jim Embley, co-founder at hi-tequity. "James brings the operational leadership needed to scale our delivery model while maintaining the consistency our customers expect."In his role, Kolb will lead operational planning, project management, and process improvement initiatives across hi-tequity’s data center development portfolio. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners to identify and mitigate operational risks, ensure compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements, and optimize resource allocation."It's a true privilege to join hi-tequity, a dynamic organization poised to disrupt the data center industry," Kolb said. "I look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise to ensure hi-tequity's continued success and contribute to its innovative solutions."Before joining hi-tequity, Kolb held senior operations roles in aerospace and defense, data center, and energy industries, specializing in engineer-to-order manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and capacity planning at companies such as Collins Aerospace, Tidal Time Solutions, and GE. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.About hi-tequityFounded in 2024 by two industry veterans, hi-tequity specializes in rapid-deployment data center solutions designed specifically for next-generation computing workloads. The company delivers turnkey power and infrastructure for hyperscale and AI data center operators, with industry-leading deployment speeds and power-first development strategies.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Tech PR Services

