CIOSO Global Founding Partner, Greg Sullivan, Joins Technology Partners

CIOSO Global Founding Partner, Greg Sullivan

Union Strengthens Technology Partners' Executive Cybersecurity Leadership Development

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIOSO Global, a leading provider of risk-based cybersecurity advisory services, today announced that its co-founding partner, Greg Sullivan, has joined Technology Partners’ distinguished coaching bench. Greg will coach CIOs, CISOs, and other senior technology and cybersecurity executives through leadership transitions and cyber-risk inflection points. With decades of executive-level cybersecurity expertise, Greg brings a unique blend of strategic insight and operational expertise that will help our clients build resilient, future-ready organizations.Technology Partners, Inc. (TPI) delivers lasting success through personalized executive coaching , strategic leadership development, and succession planning. With Sullivan’s addition, the firm enhances its ability to support CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders facing today’s complex digital risk landscape.“Through personalized coaching, we enhance leaders' effectiveness, improve decision-making, and drive growth,” said Kath Marston, Executive Director Leadership Development Practice at Technology Partner, Inc. “Greg’s high profile and in-depth cybersecurity and information technology experience at every organizational level will help our customers unlock leadership potential and prepare for transitions while minimizing disruption for sustained success.”Sullivan is a Founding Partner of CIOSO Global and a respected voice in cybersecurity and technology risk management. He advises enterprises on regulatory compliance and risk-based security strategies, combining technical depth with operational insight. His leadership experience includes serving as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Carnival Corporation, as well as CEO and CTO roles at Global Velocity. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Systems Science & Mathematics from Washington University in St. Louis and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).“I’m excited to join with TPI and collaborate on developing next-generation technology leaders,” said Sullivan. “Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue; it’s a core business risk. I look forward to helping executives evolve their leadership approach and build stronger, more secure organizations.”This collaboration between TPI and Sullivan marks a strategic alignment of leadership development and cybersecurity risk awareness, key pillars for driving growth and resilience in today’s dynamic business environment.To explore a custom coaching engagement with Greg Sullivan, please contact: Kath Marston at kmarston@ouellette-online.com.About Technology PartnersTechnology Partners is a leading provider of technology talent and solutions. For over 30 years, the company has empowered organizations to achieve their goals through top-tier staffing, custom software development, artificial intelligence, and data management services.About CIOSO GlobalCIOSO Global is a premier cybersecurity services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of risk-based cybersecurity solutions. Backed by decades of experience and expertise in public and private sectors, CIOSO Global helps organizations develop and implement robust cybersecurity strategies that reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry regulations. By combining advanced technological innovations with proven best practices, CIOSO Global equips companies with the tools and insights to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit www.ciosoglobal.com Source: BridgeView Tech PR Services

