Local Government Grant advisory committee to review grant applications July 29-31

SALEM, Oregon—The Local Government Grant Program Advisory Committee will hold public meetings to review grant applications 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 29-31.

The meetings will be held at the Best Western Plus, Mill Creek Inn, 3125 Ryan Dr. SE, Salem, OR 97301. The meetings can also be viewed via Zoom.

Applicants to the Local Government Grant Program (LGGP) will present their proposed projects for acquiring, planning, developing and rehabilitating outdoor recreation facilities. The committee will evaluate and score all applications and create a priority ranking list of projects to be funded. The list will be forwarded to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for final review and approval.

A schedule listing applicants and their specific presentation times is posted on the Local Government Grant Program web page at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/pages/GRA-lggp.aspx#2 . A link to view the Zoom meeting will also be posted at the site.

The LGGP Advisory Committee consists of ten members who represent cities, counties, park and recreation districts, port districts, people with disabilities and the general public. They also represent various geographic areas of the state.

The LGGP was established in 1999 to direct a portion of state lottery revenue to award grants to eligible applicants for outdoor park and recreation projects. The program is administered by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).

For more information about the LGGP, visit oprdgrants.org.