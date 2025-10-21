OEM and American Red Cross Partner for Life-Saving Blood Drive
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is proud to partner with the American Red Cross to host a voluntary blood drive on Wednesday, October 29, from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM in Conference Room 147 (JIC) at OEM headquarters in Salem.
This event marks the first in what OEM hopes will become an ongoing effort to give back to the community in a life-changing way. Each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives, offering an opportunity for employees and community members to make a tangible difference.
While participation is completely voluntary, everyone is invited to take part by donating blood, sharing information about the event, or learning more about the blood donation process.
The American Red Cross has been making a humanitarian impact for more than 130 years, with over 70 years dedicated to collecting blood donations. This partnership underscores OEM’s commitment to supporting community health and preparedness in meaningful ways.
To participate, donors can register in advance here.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Oregon Department of Emergency Management
3930 Fairview Industrial Dr. Salem OR, 97302
Room 147, JIC Conference Room
Together, OEM staff and community members can make this inaugural blood drive a success — and add saving lives to Oregon’s list of great accomplishments.
