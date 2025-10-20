Governor Kotek, Attorney General Rayfield, Mayor Wilson Condemn Unnecessary, Unwanted Military Intervention

Today, Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a response to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the Trump Administration can deploy National Guard troops to Oregon in a 2 to 1 decision.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement:

"Oregon remains united in the fight against this unwanted, unneeded military intervention in Oregon. We will continue to show up for our neighbors, make our voices heard, and use our collective power to protect communities and our democracy.

"Over the weekend, people across Oregon gathered peacefully to send a message that the Trump Administration is being dishonest, and these actions to deploy troops are a gross, un-American abuse of power.

"I have repeatedly called on the Trump Administration to tell the public exactly what mission he expects national guard members to do. These citizen soldiers have been pulled away from their families and jobs for weeks to carry some kind of mission in Oregon. They have been silent.

"Right now, until the district court acts on the second TRO, national guard members from Oregon, or any other state cannot deploy. I support Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s efforts to continue fighting this in court and will continue to do everything in my power to defend the health, safety, and prosperity of every Oregonian. The fight is not over."

Attorney General Rayfield issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling, if allowed to stand, would give the president unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification. We are on a dangerous path in America.

“Oregon joins Judge Graber in urging the full Ninth Circuit to ‘act swiftly’ en banc ‘to vacate the majority’s order before the illegal deployment of troops under false pretenses can occur.’ And, like her, we ‘ask those who are watching this case unfold to retain faith in our judicial system for just a little while longer.’

“Members of the Oregon National Guard are our neighbors, family members, and friends. Their safety is important. As a community, we need to come together and help make sure they are sent home as soon as possible. That means keeping Portland peaceful and safe while our fight in the court moves forward.”

Mayor Wilson issued the following statement:

“Portland stands for democracy, dignity, and the right to peacefully protest. Our focus is simple and unchanging: we demand transparency, accountability, and community-led solutions, not troops on our streets. Our National Guard members are our neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones, and they deserve better than this unnecessary, unwanted deployment.

“We will not stand by while federal agencies sidestep local authority. Our legal team, working with the Oregon Department of Justice, will use every lawful tool to prevent this overreach. I call on federal decision-makers to stop these deployments, honor local governance, and partner with us on real public-safety solutions that respect civil rights and protect our community."



Editor's note: The 200 Oregon National Guard under title 10 that this ruling applies to are under the command of Northern Command and the United States Secretary of War. The Trump administration has refused to release details about their mission when requested. Please direct questions regarding their mission to the federal government.