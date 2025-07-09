New Music Alert Danda Kidi from afro-fusion artist Nella

Nella Danda Kidi Out Now

Track Title Danda Kidi Genre: Afro Fusion Launch Date Out Now ISRC Code QMEU32508796

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NTRODUCING DANDA KIDI: A VIBRANT NEW CHAPTER FROM AFRO-FUSION ARTIST NELLAAfro-fusion sensation Nella unveils her electrifying new project, Danda Kidi, a bold celebration of rhythm, joy, and cultural reclamation. Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and shaped by life in Los Angeles and Houston, Nella’s music is a dynamic tapestry of Makossa, Bikutsi, Mbalax, Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano. Her multilingual lyrics—woven in English, French, Pidgin, and Fèfè—reflect the richness of her diasporic identity, blending ancestral pride with modern storytelling.Since her 2024 studio debut, Nella has captivated listeners with singles like C’est Dieu Qui Donne, JeJe, and Star, amassing over 1.3 million streams and a devoted community of 250,000+ fans across social media. Her music is both a celebration and a confession, born from a life of resilience and creativity. From founding her high school’s first Hip-Hop club in California to writing through heartbreak, Nella’s journey resonates with immigrants, women, and dreamers worldwide.With Danda Kidi, Nella invites the world to move with her—reclaiming joy, rhythm, and space in a way only she can. This project is more than music; it’s a movement.For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, contact Vanessa at vanessa@mae-mcg.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!Nella is an Afro-fusion artist whose soulful sound and powerful storytelling bridge continents and cultures. With over 1.3 million streams and a growing global fanbase, she’s redefining what it means to create music that’s both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Nella Danda Kidi Official Lyric Video

