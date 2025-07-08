Network like a pro 

Whether you’re actively job searching or simply looking to grow in your field, networking is a powerful tool for advancing your career. But effective networking is more than just handing out business cards or adding people on LinkedIn—it’s about building authentic, mutually beneficial relationships.

Here are some simple dos and don’ts to help you network with purpose and confidence:

Do: Be genuine and curious

Start conversations with a sincere interest in the other person’s work, experience or perspective. People can sense when you’re being authentic—and they’re more likely to engage when you are.

Don’t: Lead with a favor

Avoid jumping straight into “Can you help me get a job?” or “Can you refer me?” early in the conversation. Take time to build rapport first—mutual respect is the foundation of strong professional relationships.

Do: Follow up thoughtfully

After a conversation or event, follow up with a thank-you message or connection request. Mention something specific you appreciated to show that you were engaged in the conversation and valued their time.

Do: Remember names

This one can be tough when you’re meeting multiple people at a busy conference or networking event. When someone introduces themselves, repeat their name back to them, and use their name throughout the conversation. Once the conversation is finished, add their name into your notes with a unique detail about them to help you remember who they are and what they do.

