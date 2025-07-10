Defensive Drivers Institute's North Dakota Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course Receives Official NDDOT Approval

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

New NDDOT-approved online course offers affordable, comprehensive training to help North Dakota drivers reduce points and improve road safety.

This course gives North Dakota drivers immediate relief with 3-point reduction plus future protection. We're making it easier and more affordable than ever to clean up your driving record." — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is pleased to announce that its North Dakota Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course has received official approval from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). This milestone expands Defensive Drivers Institute's portfolio of traffic safety education programs specifically designed to help North Dakota drivers improve their driving records and enhance road safety.The newly approved course fulfills the requirements for defensive driving education and point reduction in North Dakota. This comprehensive program is delivered entirely online through an interactive platform and offers immediate point reduction benefits, including:* Removal of 3 points from current driving records upon completion* Protection from up to 5 additional points on future traffic violations* Comprehensive coverage of North Dakota traffic laws and regulations* Advanced defensive driving techniques and hazard recognition* Strategies for safe driving in adverse weather conditions* Education on the risks of aggressive driving and road rage preventionTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, commented on this achievement: "Receiving NDDOT approval for our Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping drivers maintain clean records while promoting safer roads throughout North Dakota. With the immediate benefit of point reduction and future protection, we're providing North Dakota drivers with a valuable tool to improve their driving records and potentially reduce insurance costs."The North Dakota Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course is now available to all North Dakota drivers who wish to reduce points on their driving record or proactively improve their driving skills. As the lowest-cost provider in the state, Defensive Drivers Institute remains committed to making quality traffic safety education accessible to all North Dakota residents.Defensive Drivers Institute is establishing relationships with various courts throughout North Dakota that will refer eligible drivers to this newly approved course. Court administrators interested in learning more about referring individuals to the program are encouraged to contact Defensive Drivers Institute directly.The fully online interactive course allows participants to complete the requirements from any device with internet access, making it convenient for busy schedules. The course features unlimited final exam retakes at no additional charge, ensuring all participants can successfully complete the program. Upon successful completion, participants will receive immediate certificate download and automatic reporting to the NDDOT for point reduction processing.Key features of the North Dakota Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course include:* Self-paced learning with 24/7 access* Mobile-friendly design for smartphones and tablets* Unlimited final exam retakes at no extra cost* Instant certificate download upon completion* Automatic reporting to North Dakota DOT* Expert customer support via phone, chat, and emailFor more information or to enroll in the North Dakota Defensive Driving Point Reduction Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/north-dakota-defensive-driving-point-reduction-course/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education , providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge, reduce points on their driving records, and lower their insurance premiums through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

