Defensive Drivers Institute's Florida Mature Driver Course Receives FLHSMV Approval

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is proud to announce that its Florida Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course has received official approval from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). This approval marks a significant milestone for Defensive Drivers Institute, expanding its comprehensive suite of defensive driving programs to serve mature drivers throughout the state of Florida.The newly approved course is designed to meet the requirements set forth by Section 627.0652, Florida Statutes for drivers aged 55 and older seeking insurance discounts through state-recognized mature driver education. The program offers Florida drivers a fully online curriculum that covers essential driving safety topics, including:* Defensive driving techniques for mature drivers* Florida motor vehicle laws and regulations* Age-related changes that affect driving ability* Strategies for adapting to physical and cognitive changes* Safe driving practices in various weather and traffic conditionsTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, expressed his excitement about the approval: "We are thrilled to receive official recognition from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for our mature driver course. Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, accessible driving education that promotes road safety for all ages. This approval allows us to help Florida's mature drivers not only improve their driving skills but also benefit from valuable insurance discounts."The Florida Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course is now available to all Florida residents aged 55 and older seeking to reduce their insurance premiums while enhancing their driving knowledge and safety practices. Upon successful completion of the course, drivers can provide their completion certificate to their insurance company for a discount that typically lasts for three years, provided they maintain a clean driving record.Defensive Drivers Institute's fully online platform is compatible with all devices, providing convenient access for participants to complete the course at their own pace. As part of its commitment to education, the institute offers interactive course elements, quizzes to reinforce learning, and a user-friendly interface to ensure an engaging and educational experience tailored specifically for mature drivers.The insurance discount amount is determined by each individual insurance company, making this course a valuable investment for Florida's mature driving population. The discount remains valid as long as the driver is not involved in a crash for which they are cited and is neither convicted nor pleads guilty or nolo contendere to a moving violation.For more information or to enroll in the Florida Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/florida-mature-driver-discount-insurance/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge and reduce their insurance premiums through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

