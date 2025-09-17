Defensive Drivers Institute Approved to Offer Missouri Driver Improvement Program

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

Missouri Safety Center and court-approved 8-hour online course helps drivers avoid points on their license for just $10.

We're excited to offer Missouri drivers this valuable alternative that promotes road safety while helping them avoid point accumulation on their licenses at an affordable price." — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is pleased to announce the availability of its Missouri Driver Improvement Program (DIP) , a fully online, court-approved alternative to having points added to your driver's license for moving violations. Established under Missouri Revised Statute 302.302, this comprehensive 8-hour educational program provides Missouri drivers with an opportunity to complete driver safety training instead of receiving points on their license.The newly available course serves as a valuable alternative for drivers who have received moving violations and obtained court approval to participate in the program. Participants must complete the course within 60 days of their conviction date, making it an accessible and time-sensitive option for improving driving skills while avoiding point accumulation.The Missouri Driver Improvement Program covers essential driving safety topics designed to create safer, more responsible drivers, including:- Missouri traffic laws and regulations- Defensive driving techniques and hazard recognition- Safe following distances and speed management- The dangers of aggressive driving and road rage- Impaired and distracted driving awareness- Weather-related driving challenges- Proper vehicle maintenance for safetyTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, commented on the program's availability: "We are excited to offer Missouri drivers this valuable alternative through our Driver Improvement Program. This course represents our commitment to promoting road safety while providing drivers with a practical solution to avoid point accumulation on their licenses. At just $10, we've made this essential driver education both accessible and affordable for Missouri residents."The Missouri Driver Improvement Program is available to drivers who have received court approval to participate in lieu of point assessment. While the program prevents points from being added to a driver's license, participants should note that the original conviction will still appear on their driving record. However, avoiding point accumulation can help prevent license suspension and may positively impact insurance rates.Key features of the Defensive Drivers Institute Missouri DIP include eligibility for drivers with court approval for moving violations, a comprehensive 8-hour curriculum covering Missouri-specific traffic laws and safety practices, full online accessibility compatible with desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, automatic reporting to the Missouri Department of Revenue using Form 4444, and completion at the participant's own pace within the required 60-day timeframe.The program is designed with user convenience in mind, offering a fully online platform that adapts to any device with internet access. Upon successful completion, participants receive immediate access to their completion certificate and required MO Form 4444 documentation, which must be submitted to the Missouri Department of Revenue within the required 15-day timeframe. Defensive Drivers Institute offers the Missouri Driver Improvement Program at $10, making it the most affordable option available in the state. The company's commitment to accessibility extends beyond pricing, with expert customer support available by phone, live chat, and email to assist participants with any questions about the program or court requirements.Eligibility requirements include court approval for participation, no more than one DIP completion within a 36-month period, and restriction from CDL holders. Drivers who received violations while operating motorcycles must complete the Basic Rider Course instead of the standard DIP program.For more information or to enroll in the Missouri Driver Improvement Program, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/missouri-driver-improvement-program/ About Defensive Drivers Institute Defensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge while meeting court requirements and avoiding penalties. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

