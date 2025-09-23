Defensive Drivers Institute Receives Connecticut DMV Approval for Mature Driver Course

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

Connecticut DMV-approved online course guarantees minimum 5% auto insurance discount for Connecticut drivers age 60+ for at least 24 months under state law.

This DMV-approved program represents our commitment to road safety while providing drivers with insurance discounts required by CT law. We're proud to serve the state's mature driver community.” — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is pleased to announce the availability of its Connecticut Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course , a fully online, state-approved program designed to help drivers aged 60 and older save money on auto insurance premiums. Established under Connecticut State Law (Title 38a Sec. 38a-683), this comprehensive course provides Connecticut's mature drivers with an opportunity to enhance their driving skills while qualifying for mandatory insurance discounts.The newly available course serves Connecticut drivers seeking to maintain their independence on the road while securing valuable insurance savings. Participants who successfully complete the program are guaranteed a minimum 5% discount on their automobile liability and physical damage insurance premiums for at least 24 months, regardless of their driving history.The Connecticut Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course covers essential driving safety topics specifically designed for mature drivers, including:- Connecticut traffic laws and regulations- Defensive driving techniques and hazard recognition- Effects of aging and medications on driving abilities- Accident prevention strategies- Safe driving practices in various weather conditions- Sharing the road with other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists- Vehicle safety features and maintenance- Risk reduction strategies for mature driversTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, commented on the program's availability: "We are excited to offer Connecticut's mature drivers this valuable opportunity through our state-approved insurance discount course. This program represents our commitment to promoting road safety while providing drivers with guaranteed insurance savings mandated by Connecticut law. At just $9.99, we've made this essential driver education both accessible and affordable for Connecticut residents aged 60 and older."The Connecticut Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course is available to all Connecticut drivers aged 60 and older who wish to qualify for insurance premium reductions. Connecticut state law mandates that insurance companies provide a minimum 5% discount to qualifying drivers, and many insurers offer discounts exceeding this minimum requirement. The discount applies for at least 24 months and can be renewed by retaking the course.Key features of the Defensive Drivers Institute Connecticut course include eligibility for all drivers aged 60 and older, comprehensive curriculum covering Connecticut-specific traffic laws and mature driver safety practices, full online accessibility compatible with desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, automatic certificate generation upon successful completion, and self-paced learning that can be completed from the comfort of home.The program is designed with user convenience in mind, offering a fully online platform that adapts to any device with internet access. Upon successful completion, participants receive immediate access to their completion certificate, which can be downloaded and submitted directly to their insurance company to secure their discount.Defensive Drivers Institute offers the Connecticut Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course at $9.99, making it an affordable investment in both safety and savings. The company's commitment to accessibility extends beyond pricing, with expert customer support available by phone, live chat, and email to assist participants with any questions about the program or insurance requirements.Eligibility requirements include being a Connecticut licensed driver aged 60 or older. For drivers under 60, state law does not require insurance companies to provide the discount, though some insurers may voluntarily offer discounts to younger drivers who complete the course. Participants should contact their insurance company for specific information about their discount policies.The course takes approximately 4-6 hours to complete and can be finished over multiple sessions, with progress automatically saved. Participants have unlimited access to review materials and can retake the final test if needed to ensure successful completion.For more information or to enroll in the Connecticut Mature Driver Insurance Discount Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/connecticut-mature-driver-insurance-discount/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge while meeting state requirements and securing valuable benefits. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

