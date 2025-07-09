58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings (AMM), 8 to 11 July 2025

At the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had a wide-ranging discussion with his counterparts on deepening ASEAN’s economic integration, enhancing supply chain resilience, and harnessing the potential of the digital and green economies, through initiatives such as the upgrading of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA). The Meeting agreed on the importance of accelerating the establishment of the ASEAN Power Grid to advance the region’s clean energy transition efforts and strengthen our collective energy security. The AMM also reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to uphold an open, inclusive, and rules-based regional architecture, including through ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen cooperation with its external partners.

The AMM looked forward to Timor-Leste’s upcoming accession to ASEAN as its 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025. Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to support Timor-Leste’s development through capacity building courses under the Singapore – Timor-Leste ASEAN Readiness Support (STARS) package and the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

On the sidelines of the AMM, Minister Balakrishnan and other ASEAN Foreign Ministers paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Minister Balakrishnan also had a bilateral meeting with Norwegian State Secretary for Minister of Foreign Affairs Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik.

Singapore welcomes the signing of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 JULY 2025