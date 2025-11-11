Visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, 12 to 13 November 2025

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will make a working visit to Singapore from 12 to 13 November 2025. The Princess Royal’s visit is in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the United Kingdom.

During her visit, The Princess Royal will call separately on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the Istana.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2025