Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,067 in the last 365 days.

Visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, 12 to 13 November 2025

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will make a working visit to Singapore from 12 to 13 November 2025.  The Princess Royal’s visit is in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the United Kingdom.

 

During her visit, The Princess Royal will call separately on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the Istana.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, 12 to 13 November 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more