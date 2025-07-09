Re: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release - Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5003056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 8th, 2025 at 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd, Leicester

VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult

MISSING: Allen G. LaPorte

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 8th, 2025, at approximately 1857 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Leicester, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Allen LaPorte (89) was reportedly last seen, on July 7th at approximately 2230 hours driving a green 1996 Toyota Camry bearing Vermont registration "KBP871", at McDonalds in Middlebury, VT. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for LaPorte's welfare as he is a vulnerable adult.

A photograph of Allen LaPorte is attached to this press release, as well as the style of vehicle he was last seen operating. LaPorte is approximately 5'11" tall, 250 lbs, and has grey hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Allen LaPorte's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388 – 4919.