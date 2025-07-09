Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,143 in the last 365 days.

Re: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

Update: Allen has been located safely.

From: Schrauf, Gabriel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11:02 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release - Missing Person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5003056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                        

STATION: New Haven Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 8th, 2025 at 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd, Leicester  

VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult

 

MISSING: Allen G. LaPorte

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 8th, 2025, at approximately 1857 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Leicester, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Allen LaPorte (89) was reportedly last seen, on July 7th at approximately 2230 hours driving a green 1996 Toyota Camry bearing Vermont registration "KBP871", at McDonalds in Middlebury, VT. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for LaPorte's welfare as he is a vulnerable adult.

 

A photograph of Allen LaPorte is attached to this press release, as well as the style of vehicle he was last seen operating. LaPorte is approximately 5'11" tall, 250 lbs, and has grey hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Allen LaPorte's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388 – 4919.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more