Re: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

Update: Allen has been located safely.
CASE#: 25B5003056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 8th, 2025 at 1857 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd, Leicester
VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult
MISSING: Allen G. LaPorte
AGE: 89
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 8th, 2025, at approximately 1857 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Leicester, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Allen LaPorte (89) was reportedly last seen, on July 7th at approximately 2230 hours driving a green 1996 Toyota Camry bearing Vermont registration "KBP871", at McDonalds in Middlebury, VT. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for LaPorte's welfare as he is a vulnerable adult.
A photograph of Allen LaPorte is attached to this press release, as well as the style of vehicle he was last seen operating. LaPorte is approximately 5'11" tall, 250 lbs, and has grey hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Allen LaPorte's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388 – 4919.
