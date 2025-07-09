Improving Catskill Conservation and Public Access

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two milestones that will both enhance recreational access for New Yorkers and ensure long-term protections in unique and ecologically important locations in the Catskill Forest Preserve. New York State acquired 900 acres in Ulster County that form the largest addition to the Catskill Forest Preserve since 2011 and will help ensure the long-term protection of drinking water in the Ashokan Reservoir watershed. In addition, expansive upgrades at the Peekamoose Blue Hole are now complete, helping enhance safety and accessibility to the popular attraction in the town of Denning, Ulster County.

“The Catskill region provides countless ways to get offline, get outside and connect with nature,” Governor Hochul said. “With the acquisition of 900 acres of forested beauty and water quality protection, and enhancements at one of the State’s most frequented natural wonders, New York State is continuing to invest in the Catskills to ensure their continued natural legacy and the ability of all New Yorkers to enjoy it.”

The State’s acquisition of 900 acres in the town of Olive ensures an undisturbed viewshed of the Catskills from all points east, including the Ashokan Reservoir and Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) worked closely with the Open Space Institute to secure the parcel after the organization took ownership in 2019. Notable landmarks include Wagon Wheel Notch, Low Point, and Little High Point, and the property provides significant opportunities for public recreation and expanded access to forest preserve lands. The property will be managed by DEC in conjunction with the adjoining State-owned forest preserve lands that make up the Sundown Wild Forest.

The $4.2 million purchase was the State’s first land acquisition funded by the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. This acquisition and others underway are part of the Governor’s ‘30x30’ Initiative to protect 30 percent of New York’s lands and waters by 2030.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “With Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC is making comprehensive and meaningful investments to support Catskill communities. We are protecting New York’s invaluable natural resources and improving access and safety to open spaces here in Ulster County and throughout the region. This marks our first land acquisition funded through the historic Environmental Bond Act and we are grateful to our partners at the Open Space Institute for ensuring the permanent protection of 900 acres in this special place. As we protect these important places, we are advancing significant upgrades to the Peekamoose Valley Riparian Corridor to improve safety and support local governments and we are addressing key aspects of visitor use management across the region. DEC is demonstrating our commitment to the Catskill Forest Preserve and the region’s communities.”

Open Space Institute President and CEO Erik Kulleseid said, “The Open Space Institute celebrates the sale of the Golden properties to DEC as an addition to the Catskill Forest Preserve. By keeping these landscapes wild and undisturbed, we are protecting vital wildlife habitat, creating new recreational opportunities, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, and preserving the land’s natural ability to filter water flowing into the Ashokan watershed, a critical resource for millions of people and businesses. These properties are in good hands with our partners at DEC, and we also thank the Golden family for preserving these landscapes and working with OSI and DEC to ensure that they are protected forever.”

In addition to conserving land and providing watershed protections to ensure the Catskills region continues to provide clean water to the millions of New Yorkers who depend on it, DEC also continues to improve safety and access to public lands in the region. As part of Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, the Peekamoose Blue Hole’s newly constructed parking lot and first phase of a 3,270-foot accessible connector trail improves the visitor experience and promotes sustainable use of natural resources in the three-mile Peekamoose Valley Riparian Corridor.

The second and final phase of the connector trail will include constructing a footbridge and retaining wall. Visitors are reminded that a permit is required for use of the entire Peekamoose Valley Riparian Corridor between May 15 and September 15 annually and can be obtained through DEC’s website. A new video detailing the Blue Hole visitation requirements and recommendations can be found at DEC’s YouTube page.

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “With this important land acquisition and land improvement project in the Catskill Forest Preserve, New York State continues to achieve its 30x30 goals of preserving its open spaces and protecting water sources while also offering unparalleled opportunities to experience the natural world. The collaboration between state government and land conservation advocates that has led to this remarkable expansion of protected land deserves thanks to all involved.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “Digital addiction is a growing concern for both children and adults. It’s important to put down our devices and spend time outdoors, getting fresh air and exercise. We’re fortunate to have beautiful and ecologically significant spaces across the state, from forest preserves to city parks, where New Yorkers can unplug and reconnect with nature. Governor Hochul’s recent acquisition of 900 acres in the Catskills to protect water quality and preserve critical habitat is a prime example of how we can expand access to the outdoors. It’s also a meaningful investment of Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act funds, helping us reach our ‘30x30’ goal of protecting 30 percent of New York’s lands and waters by 2030.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “As someone who’s had the opportunity to walk these trails and see the transformation firsthand, I’m thrilled to celebrate these major milestones for Ulster County and the Catskills. The upgrades at Peekamoose Blue Hole will make this beloved destination safer and more accessible for all, while the 900-acre land acquisition in Olive — one of the largest additions to the Catskill Forest Preserve in recent memory — will protect critical watershed lands and expand opportunities for public recreation. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Open Space Institute for their leadership and partnership in preserving the natural beauty and ecological integrity of our region for generations to come.”

Town of Denning Supervisor David Brooks said, “The Town has been working closely with DEC for many years to assist with the management of the Peekamoose Blue Hole. The completed upgrades will make the area safer for both residents and visitors. I greatly appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved.”

Town of Olive Supervisor Jim Sofranko said, “The acquisition and preservation of forestland by DEC helps Olive achieve its goal of maintaining a rural character. It is satisfying to know this land will remain “forever wild” and sustain natural habitats for future generations.”

This week, DEC also released a draft Visitor Use Management Plan for the Formerly Trailless Catskill High Peaks to help address impacts like soil compaction, increased erosion, and damage to vegetation and wildlife habitat from increased visitation. The draft plan is helping fulfill a recommendation from the Catskill Strategic Planning Advisory Group by outlining sustainable management strategies for ecologically sensitive high-elevation peaks in the Forest Preserve that were historically managed to be free of trails and other recreational facilities. DEC is holding a hearing on the draft plan August 6 and will be accepting public comments until September 15. Visit DEC’s website for more information.

DEC encourages all visitors to forests, trails, waterways, and other natural areas to “Love Our New York Lands” and be safe, respectful, and responsible. Simple actions – like staying on trails, picking up trash, and being prepared - help keep these areas clean, healthy, and enjoyable for all. By working together, we can make sure that these beautiful lands and the habitat they provide stay accessible and protected for future generations. Learn more by visiting DEC’s website.

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On Nov. 8, 2022, New York voters overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments, and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. Progress on implementing funding continues, with New York State awarding approximately $1.25 billion, or 25 percent, of Bond Act funds to date. For more information and to sign up for progress updates, go to the Environmental Bond Act webpage.