Announcing the Tariff Resource Guide

Amid the economic turmoil created by President Trump’s chaotic tariffs, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new tariff resource guide to keep New Yorkers up-to-date on programs available for business owners who have been impacted by tariffs. Additionally, the Governor announced a survey to allow business owners the opportunity to share how their businesses have been impacted by the federal government’s recently announced tariffs.

“New Yorkers and business owners all across the state have felt a sense of uncertainty when it comes to the impacts of President Trump’s callous tariffs on our imported goods,” Governor Hochul said. “No business should have to close shop due to these unfair and unwanted taxes that were imposed on states by the Trump administration. This resource guide will help provide individuals with the guidance they need to lower potential risk to their businesses and give New Yorkers a better understanding of how tariffs can impact them.”

Tariffs Impacts on the Economy and Tourism

Governor Hochul has heard from small and mid-sized businesses across the state who are worried about rising costs and their future. A recent survey from the National Small Business Association found that the majority of small businesses are concerned about tariffs and one in three are very concerned. Examples include North Country manufacturer Alcoa, which took an estimated $20 million hit on imports from Canada, and North Country Golf Club which is facing declines in businesses due to the decline in tourism from Canada.

Due to the tariff trade war with Canada, New York’s number one trade partner, and the rhetoric that Canada could be the “51st state,” impacts are widespread. Visitors from Canada are avoiding the U.S. and New York State. Overall, cross-border traffic from Canada has plummeted since Trump implemented his tariff policies. The most recent data shows that there were 400,000 fewer Canadian visitors in May compared to the same period in 2024. Bridge crossings over the Ogdensburg Bridge and the Champlain crossing in May were down 30 percent during that same time period from last year. In a recent North Country Chamber of Commerce survey, 66 percent of tourism businesses report a drop in Canadian customers and one in four businesses in the region may cut staff as a result. Reservations are down at hotels, campgrounds, local marinas, golf courses and other businesses that rely on visitors from Canada.