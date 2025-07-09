Assisting Flood Recovery Efforts in Texas

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that four New York State Police staff and three canines will deploy to Kerr County, Texas to support search efforts following devastating floods. This assistance was primarily deployed as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s all-hazards national mutual aid system. EMAC has been ratified by the U.S. Congress (PL 104-321) and is law in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. EMAC's Members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

“Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life in Texas, and we are sending our prayers as they continue to heal and recover from this devastating flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is committed to helping those in need, and I am grateful for our State Police personnel who will be assisting officials in Kerr County as they continue their search efforts.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Disaster recovery requires an immense amount of resources and we are grateful to be able to answer the call to help when needed. New York is always prepared to support our neighbors in moments of need, and our thoughts are with the people of Texas.”

New York State Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The New York State Police is proud to support the people of Texas during this difficult time. Our Troopers and canines are trained for exactly these types of missions, and we are honored to assist in the search and recovery efforts. Whether here at home or across the country, we stand ready to help when called.”

New York State has a history of deploying resources to neighbors in need. In 2024, More than 200 emergency management staff members from numerous State agencies responded to calls for help in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October and November. Team members included staff from the National Guard, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, Thruway Authority, Agriculture and Markets, Office of Information Technology Services, New York City and Ulster and Montgomery counties.