ModusLink Achieves Significant Reductions in Energy Use, Emissions, and Water Consumption in FY24

Significant environmental gains reflect ModusLink’s commitment to ESG-driven supply chain transformation

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation has announced major sustainability gains across its global operations in Fiscal Year 2024, marking continued progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.In their latest Sustainability Report , ModusLink reported a 23% reduction in total energy consumption, a 15% reduction in vehicle fuel use, and a 9% drop in total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to its FY2019 baseline. The company also achieved a 4% decrease in total water consumption through facility consolidations and efficiency upgrades.“These results attest to ModusLink’s commitment to building a sustainable global supply chain,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “We are proud of our teams around the world for not only meeting but exceeding our ESG targets. Sustainability is not a passing trend for us; it’s part of how we operate.”These achievements build on ModusLink’s five-year track record of exceeding its GHG reduction goals and reinforce its role as a responsible global supply chain partner. For more details, access the full FY2024 Sustainability Report here.For further inquiries about ModusLink’s sustainability efforts, please contact: Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31642925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

