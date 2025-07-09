New Music Alert Cactus from British artist Dazzlla

Dazzlla Cactus Out Now

Track Title: Cactus Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: TCAIL2485722

UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dazzlla Unveils Debut Single “Cactus” – A Decade-Long Journey of Raw Emotion and Cinematic Artistry.British filmmaker, actress, and children’s book author Dazzlla steps into the music spotlight with her debut and likely final single, Cactus. A deeply personal creation, this genre-blending track fuses pop, dance, and R&B, showcasing Dazzlla’s eclectic musical influences and creative vision.Written and performed by Dazzlla, Cactus began a decade ago with original vocals recorded in 2014, later enriched with additional layers in 2024. The result is a hauntingly introspective song that explores the inner voice of doubt—described by Dazzlla as the “Cactus” that grows within, silently causing harm. While open to interpretation, the track’s emotional depth resonates universally.Accompanying the single is a stunning music video, shot, directed, and edited by Dazzlla herself. Noted for its cinematic depth and raw emotion, the video has captivated global audiences, cementing Dazzlla’s reputation as a multifaceted artist.Originally envisioned as a trance song, Cactus evolved over time, reflecting Dazzlla’s diverse musical palette. This release marks a singular moment in her career, as she has indicated it may be her only musical venture.Dazzlla is the alter ego of a British filmmaker, actress, and children’s book author. Known for her storytelling across mediums, she brings her signature emotional and creative depth to Cactus, her first and potentially only musical release.Contact Dazzlla at contact@dazzlla.com or press@dazzlla.com for press enquiries, and please mention Radio Pluggers

Dazzlla Cactus Official Music Video

