RadioNemo to Celebrate Opening of Fastport Studio with Live Broadcast & Party at Historic Degas House in New Orleans

Dave Nemo and Jimmy Mac broadcasting from the new Fastport studio RadioNemo's Fastport studio is located inside the historic Degas House in New Orleans You can listen to RadioNemo live or stream on-demand

Trucking media powerhouse RadioNemo will host an evening of celebration and live broadcast to mark the launch of its new Fastport Studio in NOLA on July 23rd.

Fastport is proud to help with the launch of the New Orleans studio, where RadioNemo has featured nearly 200 guests in the first few weeks of their new format” — Brad Bentley

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, July 23rd, trucking media powerhouse RadioNemo will host an evening of celebration and live broadcast to mark the launch of its new Fastport Studio. The event will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 PM at the historic Degas House , located at 2306 Esplanade Avenue, in the heart of New Orleans.The evening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live entertainment, food, cocktails, and the unmistakable personality that has made RadioNemo a one-of-a-kind voice in the trucking media. In true RadioNemo fashion, the event will blend professionalism with spontaneity, hospitality with irreverence, and tradition with innovation.Highlights of the evening include:● On-site display of ATA’s Workforce Heroes Truck● Bourbon Tasting and cocktails by award-winning bartender Gabriel Santana● Authentic New Orleans cuisine● A live performance by the electrifying musical ensemble The Coven● Former White House Chef Marti Mongiello, sharing Presidential recipes● Special live moments from the stage and musical cameos with RadioNemo hosts"Fastport is proud to help with the launch of the New Orleans studio, where RadioNemo has featured nearly 200 guests in the first few weeks of their new format,” said Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. “The entire RadioNemo team has always championed the trucking industry and the nation’s veterans, and we’re truly honored to see these voices heard in more places than ever."This celebration coincides with the debut of RadioNemo’s latest program, “We Should Write”, joining its two flagship shows, Nemo Nation and Road Gang Radio. All shows will broadcast live via iHeart Radio, YouTube, Facebook, Audacy, and RadioNemo.com. Hosted by industry icons Dave Nemo, Jimmy Mac, and Lindsay Lawler, RadioNemo’s team brings a unique blend of experience, humor, and authenticity to trucking radio. Their commitment to community and conversation continues to shape how drivers across the country connect, reflect, and stay informed.Whether you're a sponsor, partner, listener, or friend, you’re invited to be part of this unforgettable evening that celebrates the past, present, and future of trucking media. To RSVP, email weekends@radionemo.com.About RadioNemo:RadioNemo is a trailblazing media company dedicated to the trucking community. With bold programming, live music, on-the-road reporting, and deep ties to the industry, RadioNemo offers more than just radio—it’s a movement.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.