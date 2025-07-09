Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Kent County

Maryland State Police News Release

(MASSEY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Kent County.

The deceased, a 25-year-old male, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was the driver and sole occupant of a Ford van involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Around 7:23 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the area of southbound U.S. Route 301 at Maryland Route 313 (Galena Road) for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer was slowed and stopped at a railroad track, when for unknown reasons, was struck in the rear by the Ford.

All southbound lanes are currently closed. Assistance on scene is being provided by the troopers from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Aviation Command, as well as deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Once the crash investigation has been completed, findings will be submitted to the Kent County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case. The crash investigation continues.

CONTACT:                Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

