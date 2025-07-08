FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 08, 2025

Governor Kehoe Announces Additional Funding Available for Law Enforcement Recruits with Missouri Blue Scholarship Law enforcement recruits can now receive up to $6,000 from Missouri Blue Scholarship program following approval of additional funding in state budget

Building on his public safety priorities, Governor Mike Kehoe today announced the maximum benefit of the Missouri Blue Scholarship for law enforcement academy recruits has been increased from $5,000 to $6,000, made possible by a funding increase of $1 million in the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget. The scholarship program has awarded a total of $4.49 million to 995 law enforcement recruit scholarship recipients since its introduction in October 2022 through June 2025. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov