City of Erlanger, KY Unifies Asset Operations with OpenGov

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with a siloed system and an underperforming iWorQ contract that couldn’t meet its growing needs, the City of Erlanger, KY set out to find a modern solution to bring its departments together. The City found what it was looking for in OpenGov, the leader in cloud-based software designed for the unique needs of local government.Located in Kenton County, Erlanger is home to a proactive Public Works team dedicated to serving residents efficiently despite time-consuming manual work order entry and disconnected operations between Parks, Transportation, Facilities, and Signals. The City needed a platform that could automate daily workflows, provide real-time visibility across departments, and support preventative maintenance planning. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its intuitive interface, robust reporting tools, and commitment to helping the City succeed for years to come.With OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Erlanger looks forward to transforming how it manages infrastructure, people, and projects. Staff will gain back valuable time by eliminating repetitive manual processes and easily tracking the condition and history of every asset to reduce emergency repairs. And with clear, compelling reports, the City can now tell a data-backed story to justify funding, staffing, and capital needs.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

