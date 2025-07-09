Milton-Freewater, OR Takes Step Toward Smarter Infrastructure with OpenGov

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of managing aging assets with limited resources and inefficient processes, the City of Milton-Freewater, OR sought a better way to plan, track, and prioritize work. It found the modern, scalable solution it needed in OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for local government operations.Located in northeastern Oregon, Milton-Freewater is a community known for its commitment to proactive service despite lean staffing and increasing demands on infrastructure. City leaders needed a tool that would give them visibility into asset conditions, support better decision-making, and streamline how field work gets done. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ability to centralize operations, offer intuitive reporting, and enable data-driven capital planning.With OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, City leadership is anticipating a transformational shift in managing infrastructure and maintenance efforts. Staff will be able to save time by tracking work orders digitally, demonstrate the resources needed to support future budget requests, and improve performance by setting and monitoring KPIs. Just as importantly, staff will gain the insights it needs to extend asset lifespans and serve residents more efficiently.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.