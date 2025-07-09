Maryland Chapter of Veterans for America First (VFAF) has joined the Texas flood relief operations said Stan Fitzgerald

VFAF Vet Force Texas Relief Efforts by Kimerly Moyers Team of Veterans led by VFAF Vet Force Volunteer Kimberly Moyers Jen Charlton VFAF National Ambassador

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official pressroom of Veterans for America Fist:VFAF National Ambassador Jen Charlton Leads Maryland-Based Relief for Texas Flood VictimsFREDERICK, MD – Veterans for America First (VFAF) National Ambassador Jen Charlton, host of The Jen Charlton Show on WFMD AM, is coordinating relief efforts from Maryland in support of Vet Force—the organization’s national volunteer program currently deployed in Texas delivering emergency supplies to flood victims.The Maryland State Chapter of Veterans for America First is led by Lt. Col. Berney Flowers.Charlton brings significant emergency management and public outreach experience to the mission. She previously served under the Hogan Administration as Director of Community Outreach at the Maryland Department of Human Services and later as Director of Communications at the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS), where she worked closely with agency leadership across the state.Fred Propheter, representing the Frederick County Conservative Club, is organizing the shipment of essential supplies to support VFAF’s boots on the ground, led by Kimberly Taiko Moyers and her veteran-led team in Texas. In addition to coordinating Maryland shipments, Charlton is leveraging her nationwide media network to help direct needed supplies to Moyers' team for distribution.As Moyers emphasized recently on The Jen Charlton Show, "We need supplies and volunteers, not money." VFAF does not engage in fundraising—Veterans for America First is a self-funded, all-volunteer grassroots organization. A brief fundraising window was facilitated through a local VFW from July 4–6 and has since been closed. The current priority remains securing and delivering emergency supplies.Those with supplies to contribute can reach out via email at connect@VFAF.us. Jen Charlton and the VFAF team will coordinate logistics for getting your donations where they are needed most.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.In other VFAF News:The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.The organization is re-launching its official North Carolina State Chapter led by Navy Veteran Jimbo Shiver , David Draper and Kari Donovan. The chapter had been inactive for an extended period of time do to a third party cloned website.

Texas Flood Water's rising reporting from VFAF Vet Force Volunteer Kimberly Taiko Moyers

