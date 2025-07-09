Pace Palm Beach Awarded $3,700 Grant from Mary’s Memorial Fund to Support Launch of Psychoeducation Groups Program

Mary’s Memorial Fund Grant will Help Pace Palm Beach Expand Access to Mental Health Programs for Girls

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach recently received a generous $3,700 grant from Mary Durstine McArtor Reynolds Memorial Giving Fund. This generous grant to Pace Palm Beach honors Mary’s values of empowering youth and will help the second-chance school launch “Girls Circles,” psychoeducational groups that will provide additional mental health support for the girls it serves. Mary, who passed away in 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, was a woman of deep compassion, quiet leadership, and a giving spirit. Her legacy lives on through Mary’s Memorial Giving Fund, which reflects her dedication to meaningful giving to others.



With generosity from Mary’s Memorial Giving Fund, Pace Palm Beach will start its new psychoeducational program, designed to nurture the healthy development of girls through gender-responsive, strength-based programming. These small, counselor-led groups consisting of 8 to 12 participants will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 4 to 6 weeks, covering topics such as healthy relationships, coping skills, grief and loss, and violence prevention. Psychoeducational groups are aimed at providing girls with an environment where they can build skills, gain insight into their thoughts and behaviors, and develop strategies to navigate challenges. Funding from the grant will cover curriculum, materials, and supplies for six “Girls Circle” groups during the 2025/2026 school year, helping create a safe, empowering space for girls and young women.



“We are deeply honored to receive this meaningful support from Mary’s Memorial Giving Fund,” said Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Palm Beach. “This grant allows us to launch Girls Circle and expand our efforts to meet the mental health and emotional needs of the girls we serve. We are grateful to Mary’s family for investing in the potential of every girl and helping us create a space where they can heal, grow, and thrive.”



The mission of Mary’s Memorial Giving Fund is to foster thriving and productive futures for children by contributing towards meaningful, renewable programs that directly enhance their health, well-being, education, and welfare. This vision deeply aligns with the work of Pace Palm Beach, whose mission is centered on uplifting girls ages 11-17 through strength-based, trauma-informed care. Collectively, this grant reflects a shared commitment to creating brighter, more equitable futures for young women in Palm Beach County.



By driving meaningful and sustainable change, Pace strengthens the community by cultivating confident, educated, and engaged young women who are ready to contribute meaningfully to society. This special funding from Mary’s Memorial Giving Fund makes it possible for Pace Palm Beach to expand its programming with “Girls Circle” psychoeducational groups that are aimed at enhancing girls’ mental health, social-emotional growth, and academic success through trauma-informed care. This investment underscores the power of community partnership in meeting the complex needs of girls and young women in Palm Beach County. Pace Palm Beach extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mary’s family, along with its partners, advocates, and the broader community, for believing in the transformative impact of programs that uplift every girl.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Pace Center for Girls :

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

