Children’s Harbor Boat Parade Watch Party Presented by Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers Raises Funds for Foster Teens

Photo Credit: Justus Martin Photography

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday spirit came alive as the community gathered for Children’s Harbor’s Boat Parade Watch Party Presented by Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers, held at the iconic Shooters Waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. The event offered an unforgettable evening of festive cheer and waterfront magic.

Attendees filled both indoor and outdoor seating areas while enjoying an all-you-can-eat feast, open bar, and a prime view from the restaurant’s waterfront. Guests were able to watch the lively boats, decked out in seasonal decor, cruise along the Intracoastal Waterway as part of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade route. Most importantly, the spotlight shone brightly on the impactful work Children’s Harbor does for the families in our community.

“At Bernheim Kelley, we believe our work doesn’t stop with legal advocacy — it extends to uplifting the young people and families who make South Florida the place we’re proud to call home,” said Jesse Bernheim, Founding Partner, Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers. “Nights like this reflect what’s possible when a community rallies around its most vulnerable youth. We’re grateful to support Children’s Harbor and the life-changing resources they provide.”

Everyone who attended in support of Children’s Harbor played a vital role in helping to support and equip teens affected by trauma and abuse through the resources offered at the organization. Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization that provides safe shelter to teens in foster care while strengthening families in our community. With its main campus in Pembroke Pines, its services include free in-home counseling to prevent children from entering foster care and a Maternity Home program for safe intergenerational living for teen mothers.

“We’re incredibly thankful for everyone who came to support Children’s Harbor. We also thank our sponsors for this event, including our presenting sponsor, Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “It was truly such a fun time, and it's nights like these that fuel our mission to continue reaching higher for our kids!”

Children’s Harbor has been a sanctuary of hope and healing for children for over 27 years, made possible through the generous support of community members, donors, and sponsors like Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers. Proceeds from the event directly fund the materials and resources that Children’s Harbor provides. Together, these efforts aim to empower teens to grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

Presenting Sponsor: Bernheim Kelley Injury Lawyers

For more information about Children’s Harbor, call (954) 252- 3072 or visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

