The Village of Wellington Renews Autism Training from IBCCES, Continues Enhancing Accessibility for Community

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) announces that the Village of Wellington has renewed its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To renew this credential, staff in several departments completed updated autism and sensory training to equip them with understanding of best practices and resources to support, accommodate, and include autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Wellington departments that completed renewal training include parks and recreation, code compliance, customer service, cultural programs and facilities, and human resources.

“Renewing our status as a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates Wellington’s continued dedication to meeting the needs of individuals with autism and other sensory sensitivities. We’re proud to offer programs, services, and spaces that ensure all residents and visitors can fully enjoy and participate in our community,” says Jim Barnes, village manager for Wellington.

To support individuals with autism and other sensory needs, the Village of Wellington has taken meaningful steps across multiple departments. These efforts include:

⚫ Staff Training: Employees across various departments, including athletics, aquatics, code compliance, community services, cultural programs and facilities, customer service, human resources, parks and recreation, special events, and tennis have completed extensive training to enhance their understanding of autism and best practices for effective communication, engagement, and support.

⚫ Enhanced Facilities: Wellington has upgraded public spaces to ensure they are welcoming and user-friendly for neurodiverse guests. Communication boards have been installed in four community parks, including Scott’s Place—a barrier-free playground designed for children of all abilities.

⚫Adapted Programming: The Village offers a growing variety of sensory-aware recreational activities and events. These feature quiet areas, modified schedules, and trained personnel to help ensure participants feel comfortable and supported.

⚫ Community Engagement: Through collaboration with local organizations and advocacy groups, Wellington promotes awareness, education, and understanding.

“Renewing their designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is a continual testament to the Village of Wellington’s efforts to welcome and include every individual, especially autistic and neurodiverse individuals,” says Myron Pincomb. “IBCCES is proud to continue our partnership with the Village of Wellington, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact on both visitors and community members.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Village of Wellington is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Village of Wellington

The Village of Wellington, located in the heart of Palm Beach County, Florida, is a vibrant and diverse community that proudly serves more than 65,000 residents. Known for its world-class equestrian venues, beautiful parks, top-rated schools, and commitment to public safety, Wellington has earned national recognition as one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family.

Wellington is deeply committed to creating a welcoming and accessible environment for all members of the community. As part of this mission, the Village has achieved the designation of Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This distinction reflects Wellington’s dedication to better serving individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities through comprehensive staff training, community education, and thoughtful program and facility design.

Wellington’s commitment to accessibility and belonging extends beyond compliance—it is a guiding principle that shapes our services, policies, and public spaces. As a Certified Autism Center™, the Village of Wellington reaffirms its promise to foster a community where all individuals, regardless of ability, can thrive and participate fully.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

