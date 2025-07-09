Law Enforcement Today and RedBalloon Launch New Tool to Help Solve Nation’s Police Hiring Crisis

MOSCOW, ID, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Enforcement Today (LET), the nation’s largest police-owned media outlet, and RedBalloon , America’s leading non-woke job board, have teamed up once again to tackle one of the most urgent challenges facing public safety: the nationwide law enforcement staffing shortage.LET and RedBalloon have launched a dedicated job-matching tool designed to help law enforcement agencies across the country fill tens of thousands of open positions. The platform is already seeing significant traction, with thousands of current and former officers registering to explore new opportunities to serve their communities.With thousands of law enforcement vacancies reported nationwide, the need is critical. Some major cities remain understaffed by hundreds of officers, creating massive demand for qualified staff. Yet departments large and small are struggling to recruit and retain qualified officers amid political hostility, low morale, and increasing violence.“Law enforcement officers didn’t stop showing up; we just stopped giving them the support they deserve,” said Kyle Reyes, owner of Law Enforcement Today. “This platform exists to reconnect America’s protectors with agencies who are ready to stand with them.”The platform allows departments to post open roles and search a growing database of verified, mission-aligned candidates. From entry-level patrol to specialized units and leadership roles, the tool supports agencies looking to hire quickly without compromising on integrity or values.“RedBalloon and Law Enforcement Today are proud to stand with the men and women behind the badge,” said Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of RedBalloon. “We’re giving freedom-loving professionals a chance to find workplaces where they are respected, making communities safer because of it.”Job seekers can create a free profile, upload a resume, and search active law enforcement listings tailored to their skill set, location, and career goals. Agencies can begin posting jobs immediately and access a pool of candidates committed to constitutional policing and community protection.Confidentiality remains a key component of the initiative. Candidate information will not be posted publicly.The joint initiative seeks to place 100,000 officers nationwide. To explore jobs or post a position, visit www.redballoon.work/lawenforcementtoday ###Founded In 2021, RedBalloon has quickly become America’s largest connector of employers and employees who prioritize a positive workplace culture free from the divisiveness of cancel-culture mandates. RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes is a longtime business leader, entrepreneur, and innovator who has founded several successful tech companies and is widely considered a global pioneer in the development and use of labor market data analytics – an industry he helped found over 20 years ago.Law Enforcement Today, Blue Lives Matter, and the Police Tribune proudly serve God, the men and women of the police community, and our nearly five million followers. The outlets report on news topics relevant to all things law and order.Isaac LopezRedBalloon Publicist(208) 997 – 8013Isaac@redballoon.work

