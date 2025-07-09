Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,142 in the last 365 days.

Serbia committed to promoting peace, maintaining stability in region

Minister of Defence Bratislav Gašić pointed out today that Serbia contributes to the protection of international law, primarily through engagement in peacekeeping operations, and that in this way cooperation with the United Nations is constantly improving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Serbia committed to promoting peace, maintaining stability in region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more