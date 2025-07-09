Serbia committed to promoting peace, maintaining stability in region

Minister of Defence Bratislav Gašić pointed out today that Serbia contributes to the protection of international law, primarily through engagement in peacekeeping operations, and that in this way cooperation with the United Nations is constantly improving.

