Whiting Fleet Wash Systems Promotes Josh Hardee as National Field Manager
Whiting Fleet Wash Systems, a leader in fleet cleaning and wash solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Josh Hardee as National Field Manager. In this strategic leadership role, Hardee will oversee daily field operations., focusing on service quality, operational efficiency, safety standards, and scaling performance nationwide.
With extensive experience in field operations and team leadership, Hardee brings a proven track record of optimizing service delivery in dynamic environments. His primary responsibilities will include standardizing field procedures, enhancing operational consistency, and driving continuous improvement across Whiting’s growing network of field technicians and regional teams.
“Josh's promotion is at a time of incredible growth,” said Jason Rhoads, Director of Marketing for Whiting Systems. “His hands-on leadership style and deep understanding of our customers are exactly what we need to support our expanding customer base while maintaining the quality and reliability our partners expect.”
Hardee’s promotion aligns with Whiting Systems’ ongoing commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in fleet wash management. As the company continues to scale, Hardee will play a critical role in ensuring every customer—regardless of location—receives consistent, high-performing service.
About Whiting Fleet Wash Systems
Whiting Systems, Inc. is the global leader in providing customers with a "Fleet Image Program". Our program consists of manufacturing the best automatic large vehicle wash systems and cleaning detergents while providing service, reporting, and analysis through individual account managers and a trained service team. Other companies manufacture products - we help you own the bay with a one stop shop to clean your fleet!
Whiting Fleet Wash Systems in Action
