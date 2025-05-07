Whiting Systems Washes the Waste Industry
See Whiting Systems work the Waste Industry at Waste Expo booth 4312
Whiting Systems Unveils New Waste Industry Wash Programs at Waste Expo Booth 4312
Jason Rhoads
Whiting Systems, a leading global provider of fleet wash solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Waste Expo, the largest solid waste, recycling, and organics event of the year. The expo will take place from May 6th-8th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and Whiting Systems will be showcasing its latest advancements in waste industry wash programs at Booth 4312.
With over 14,000 professionals expected to attend, the Waste Expo is the perfect platform for Whiting Systems to connect with industry experts and provide valuable insights on fleet wash practices. The company's team of experts will be on hand to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the waste industry, as well as showcase their innovative solutions for optimizing fleet wash operations.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Waste Expo and have the opportunity to showcase our new advancements in waste industry wash programs," said Jason Rhoads, CMO of Whiting Systems. "This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry professionals and share our expertise on how to improve fleet wash practices. We look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations and providing valuable insights to help businesses in the waste industry thrive."
The waste and sanitation industry relies heavily on maintenance technicians to keep their fleets running smoothly. However, the high turnover rate in this field has become a major concern for many companies. Whiting Systems recognizes this issue and has developed solutions to help retain and recruit these valuable employees.
At the 2025 Waste Expo, Whiting Systems will be showcasing their advanced touchless wash systems, which not only provide a thorough and efficient cleaning for trucks, but also reduce the physical strain on technicians. This can lead to a decrease in injuries and fatigue, ultimately improving job satisfaction and retention rates.
In addition, Whiting Systems will also be introducing their new training program for maintenance technicians. This program focuses on providing comprehensive training and support for technicians, helping them develop their skills and advance in their careers. By investing in their employees, Whiting Systems is not only helping to retain technicians, but also improving the overall quality of work in the industry.
Whiting Systems is dedicated to finding solutions for the challenges faced by the sanitation and waste industry. With their forward facing focus on maintenance technician retention, they are not only improving the efficiency and safety of fleets, but also creating a more positive and sustainable work environment. Visit their booth at the 2025 Waste Expo in Las Vegas to learn more about their innovative solutions.
Whiting Systems has been a trusted name in the fleet wash industry for over 50 years, providing top-of-the-line solutions for commercial truck wash, bus wash, and train wash. The company's innovative approach to fleet wash has helped businesses across various industries improve their operations and reduce costs. With their latest advancements in waste industry wash programs, Whiting Systems is set to revolutionize the way waste management companies maintain their fleets.
Visit Whiting Systems at Booth 4312 at the Waste Expo to learn more about their new waste industry wash programs and how they can benefit your business. For more information about Whiting Systems and their fleet wash solutions, please visit their website at www.whitingsystems.com.
