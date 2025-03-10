Whiting Systems to unveil latest update to the autonomous internal trailer wash out at TMC booth 1529
We are excited to showcase our latest technology and connect with industry professionals at this years TMC.”ALEXANDER, AR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems, a global leader in large vehicle wash solutions, is excited to announce their member support to ATA Technology Maintenance Council (TMC) . The event, which will take place from March 10-13 in Nashville TN, will host many new technologies and advancements such as Whiting Systems autonomous internal trailer wash out, automated three brush gantry and semi automated mono brush.
— Jason Rhoads
At booth 1529, Whiting Systems will be showcasing their new autonomous internal trailer washout system. This cutting-edge technology is designed to save time, labor, and cost for fleet owners and operators. The system utilizes advanced sensors and robotics to efficiently clean the interior of trailers, eliminating the need for manual labor and reducing the risk of injuries. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize the way large vehicles are washed and maintained.
In addition to showcasing their latest technology, Whiting Systems is also offering a chance to win a continuing educational trip to their Bayou Blast. This exclusive event, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a unique opportunity for transportation professionals to network and learn from industry experts. To enter the giveaway, attendees can simply stop by booth 1529 and scan their badges.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this year's TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition," said Jason Rhoads, Director of Marketing for Whiting Systems. "Our team has been working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by the transportation industry. We are excited to showcase our latest technology and connect with industry professionals at this years TMC."
