National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) comes to Kansas City with Top Football Talent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Talent Football Teams Up with OP Football Academy for Premier Exposure Event on Sun July 13The National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC), one of the nation’s top exposure platforms for youth and high school football athletes, is coming to Lee's Summit North High School on Sunday, July 13. Hosted by former NFL player Derrick Tatum, founder of Elite Talent Football Academy, www.elitetalentfootball.com and in partnership with OP Football Academy, this camp is a must-attend event for student-athletes who want to compete, get evaluated, and be seen by college programs.NCEC offers verified testing in the 40-yard dash (laser-timed), broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, height and weight, and elite position-specific training. Over the years, the camp has helped launch the careers of hundreds of athletes who went on to earn college scholarships — and some who became stars at the college and professional levels.Past Alumni Include:Before they became household names, players like🏈 Trevor Lawrence (NFL No. 1 Pick)🏈 Mecole Hardman (NFL WR, Super Bowl Champion)🏈 Derrick Brown (NFL 1st-Round Pick, Auburn)🏈 Eric Stokes (NFL DB,1st round pick)🏈 Josh Downs (Colts WR)🏈 Kool-Aid McKinstry (2nd Round draft DB)🏈 Owen Pappoe (Auburn LB, NFL)🏈 Kyle Kennard ( ChargersDL)🏈 Ricky White (Seahawks WR)...all attended NCEC to gain exposure before they were stars.“This is where the journey starts for a lot of kids,” said Derrick Tatum. “NCEC is where raw talent gets noticed. We’re not waiting on rankings — we’re helping players earn them.”Top Players Confirmed for July 13 in Kansas City:Terrence Bryant – Class of 2027Aaron Scroggins – Class of 2030Mark Moore III – Class of 2031Ryan Blaich – Class of 2026Liam Crooks – Class of 2026Kingston Peterson – Class of 2026Roland Bai – Class of 2026Michael Cobbins Jr. – Class of 2032Tahj Edwards – Class of 2026These rising stars will showcase their skills in front of coaches, evaluators, and media — just like the stars before them.Event Details:📍 Location: Lee's Summit North High School, 901 NE Douglas St, Lee's Summit, MO📆 Date: Saturday, July 13, 2025⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM🎯 Who Can Attend: Athletes Grades 6–12🔗 Register Now: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?season=3667143 Follow @EliteTalentFootball and @EliteGaShowcase on Instagram and X for updates,

