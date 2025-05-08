Over 200 Recruits Compete, Offers Fly at NCEC DMV Camp at Morgan State

LOGO DMV Elite LOGO DMV Top Performers

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCEC DMV Camp at Morgan State Spotlights Next Wave of TalentThe first-ever NCEC (National College Evaluation Camp) DMV Camp, hosted by Derrick Tatum and Elite Talent Football, and URA Under Recruited Athlete, brought together over 200 middle and high school athletes from the DMV, Northeast, South, and Canada for a high-level showcase at Morgan State University, one of the nation’s historic football powerhouses.The camp featured NFL Zybek Combine testing, elite 1-on-1 reps, and positional drills, all designed to identify and expose hidden talent. Top athletes earned invites to the Navy All-American Top Gun Camp, while several picked up college offers immediately following the event.Standout PerformersJabari Berry (OL, C/O 2026) – Mount St. Joseph, named Overall High School MVP. Dominant in 1-on-1s, selected for Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22.Kash Carter (QB, C/O 2027) – Riverdale Baptist. 6’2” QB with a 3.88 GPA and offers from Syracuse, Southern Miss, and Delaware State.Jaden Glispy (WR, C/O 2028) – Mount St. Joseph. Earned offers from Virginia Tech and Syracuse after camp.Gaddiel Agosto Jr. (WR, C/O 2029) – Middle School Overall MVP. Dominated 1-on-1s with advanced footwork and hands.Ashton Powell (DL, C/O 2029) – Defensive MVP. Requested to compete vs. high schoolers — and dominated.Kyree Murphy (DB, C/O 2026) – St. Frances Academy. Lockdown coverage earned him an offer from Morgan State.Xavier Cannady (OL, C/O 2026) – Baltimore City College. Displayed next-level technique and power.Japhya Rouson (RB, C/O 2028) – Georgetown Prep. 4.5 speed and elite power. Bench: 350 | Squat: 560 | Deadlift: 505.Jaydin Gore (WR/DB, C/O 2027) – Wilde Lake HS. Excelled on both sides of the ball with smooth route running and sticky hands.Nick Galassi (DL, C/O 2027) – North Stafford. Showed burst and power in the trenches all day.Gabriel Wiggins (LB, C/O 2026) – Phelps ACE. Athletic linebacker with quick instincts and range.Pat Pat Coburne Jr. (DB, C/O 2029) – South Hempstead, NY. Locked down receivers in middle school group.Adam Ortiz (QB, C/O 2031) – NJ-based middle schooler showing elite poise and arm talent at just 4’11”.Other NotablesKelvin Taylor (WR, C/O 2026) – Riverdale Baptist – picked up an offer from Delaware State.Sergio Torrico (WR, C/O 2026) – Wise HS – Navy All-American Invite.Geren Williams (DL, C/O 2026) – Archbishop Spalding – Navy All-American Invite.Quadir Truluck (DL, C/O 2028) – Cornwall Central HS – Navy All-American Invite.Jai Nettles (DB, C/O 2026) – Dulaney HS – Junior Army All-American, Navy All-American Invite, earned associate’s degree before high school graduation.

