Handel’s Ice Cream Celebrates 80 Sweet Years with Free Ice Cream for Everyone 80 and Older on National Ice Cream Day

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Handel's Ice Cream celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking the milestone on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 20. In July 1945, Alice Handel began scooping homemade ice cream out of her husband's gas station in Youngstown, Ohio. What started as a single parlor rooted in small-batch care has grown into a beloved brand with 155 locations across the county, all continuing to honor Alice’s original commitment to craftsmanship one scoop at a time.To celebrate the milestone, Handel’s invites everyone 80 and older to enjoy a free small cone or dish on National Ice Cream Day. Participating locations will serve the treat all day, while supplies last. One per person, no purchase necessary, and not valid for delivery."We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with those who have been part of our story for decades,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel’s Ice Cream. “Serving up smiles through our ice cream has been our mission since the beginning, and it’s an honor to recognize the guests who have grown up with us by serving a well-deserved treat.”In honor of the 80th anniversary, the brand rolled out a few special limited-time flavors: Sticky Fingers, a blend of peanut butter ice cream with a caramel ripple, rich brownie pieces, and chocolate truffled filled with caramel; Raspberry Dream Cream, a tart-meets-sweet scoop inspired by peak spring berries; and Frosted Animal Cookies, the recent launch that blends cake-flavored ice cream with a vanilla frosting ripple and frosted animal cookies mixed inside.Alongside the new flavors, Handel’s launched a heartwarming ad campaign that pays tribute to those turning 80 who have grown up with the brand. The campaign spotlights real stories from individuals who have celebrated life milestones with Handel’s by their side.“Our 80th anniversary is a celebration of legacy, love, and flavor,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Ice Cream. “From Alice’s first batch to the thriving brand we are today, we’ve stayed committed to making each scoop count. We look forward to creating more memories with our guests for years to come.”For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamFounded in the summer of 1945, Handel’s began when Alice Handel started serving homemade ice cream from her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio, using fruit from her backyard and her personal recipes. Her handcrafted creations quickly became a neighborhood favorite, laying the foundation for what would become one of America’s most beloved ice cream brands.Under the stewardship of Lenny Fisher, Handel’s grew from a single stand to a nationally celebrated franchise, earning generations of loyal fans through its steadfast commitment to quality, tradition and community. Now with over 150 locations and 140 flavors that rotate seasonally, the brand still stays true to Alice’s original vision, each batch of ice cream is still made fresh on-site.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times ’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

