Oktopost Integrates LinkedIn's New Member Post Analytics API into Social BI Tool

With access to LinkedIn's new API, Oktopost now empowers B2B marketers to measure the impact of executive activity on LinkedIn

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today that LinkedIn profile analytics are now available within its Social BI tool. Oktopost is among the first platforms to be granted access to LinkedIn’s new Member Post Analytics API. This marks a significant step forward in enabling marketers to understand, scale, and prove the impact of executive visibility on LinkedIn.In B2B marketing, executive LinkedIn profiles are increasingly outperforming company pages in terms of building trust and driving authentic engagement. Buyers respond to real voices: leaders who consistently show up, share valuable insights, and lead industry conversations. While LinkedIn Company Pages have long offered native analytics, the most authentic and impactful content often comes from executives’ profiles. Corporate social media teams frequently manage these profiles, but until now, have lacked the meaningful measurement tools available for other elements of a brand’s social media presence.“Our executives are the face of our brand, and LinkedIn is one of the places where they shape conversations that matter to our industry. But without data, we can only guess at their actual reach,” said Brittany Otting, Director of External Communications at CBIZ. “Being able to see how many people they’re reaching, how their audiences are growing, and what content is truly engaging cuts through the noise. It gives us a clearer picture of their influence and helps us scale executive visibility in a way that’s both strategic and measurable.”With the data from LinkedIn’s Member Post Analytics API, Oktopost’s Social BI now allows B2B marketers to:● Track executive follower growth post by post, week by week, and directly attribute that growth to marketing efforts and results.● Measure social content performance like video views, unique viewers, and watch time to better understand what kind of content works best.● Analyze engagement at the post-level, including impressions, reach, and engagement metrics, such as reactions, reposts, and comments.“Our new Member Post Analytics APIs will give our members streamlined access to key insights directly within third-party social media tools, helping to create efficient and impactful workflows that aid in growing their networks, reach, and professional influence,” noted Sam Corrao Clanon, Director of Product at LinkedIn.“Being among the first platforms to access LinkedIn’s new Member Post Analytics API is a strong testament to our close partnership with LinkedIn and our success in driving innovation in B2B social media,” said Daniel Kushner, CEO of Oktopost. “What’s even more exciting is that we’ve embedded these new analytics capabilities directly into our powerful Social BI offering so that B2B marketers can see executive profile data alongside brand page metrics and employee advocacy performance–all from a single dashboard. We’re eliminating silos, removing guesswork, and empowering data-driven social strategy.”About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals at some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, marketing intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com

