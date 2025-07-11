Caroline Sederbaum of Happy Healthy Hypnosis Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caroline Sederbeaum, a passionate and dedicated hypnotist, is proud to announce the opening of her practice, Happy Healthy Hypnosis. Specializing in hypnosis for weight loss, better sleep, improved health, and trauma relief, the practice offers an innovative approach to tackling some of life’s most challenging issues to improve the well-being.

“I opened a toy store and had it for 17 wonderful years,” Caroline recalls. “After the store closed, I explored various careers, from selling cars to advertising and marketing. Nothing resonated until I discovered hypnosis. It was an epiphany—a way to make people as happy as they were in my toy store days, but without the physical toy inventory.”

Having tried her hand at several jobs, including a stint with the Yellow Pages and contemplating a career in real estate, Caroline attended the Hypnotherapy Academy of America in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2005. That’s when she began to really hone her skills and realized her passion for helping others through the art of hypnosis.

After 20 years of practice in locations across the United States, Caroline founded Happy Healthy Hypnosis, a sanctuary for individuals seeking to overcome obstacles. Clients benefit from multiple sessions tailored to their unique needs, allowing for deeper and more lasting transformations. Caroline notes, “While people do see results from a single session, ongoing and lasting change typically requires a commitment of several sessions. My standard package offers a transformative ten-session experience that is affordably priced and a small investment for a potential lifetime of change.”

Hypnosis works by tapping into the subconscious mind, where true healing and transformation can occur. “When you’re in hypnosis, you access the superconscious mind, which is where true grace, love, and healing manifest,” Caroline explains. “It’s about creating focused attention, much like losing yourself in a great book or being completely absorbed in a creative project.”

Caroline’s clientele ranges from those grappling with anxiety and sleep issues to individuals seeking to stop smoking, lose weight, or overcome past traumas. Her compassionate approach and personalized protocols resonate deeply with clients, many of whom have experienced significant positive changes in their lives.

The practice offers flexible options for sessions, including in-person meetings at her Fort Lauderdale office, as well as virtual sessions conducted via Zoom or over the phone, enabling individuals from all over the country to benefit from her expertise.

To help clients with weight loss, Caroline offers a Virtual Gastric Bypass, a hypnosis technique where clients mentally experience the process of undergoing gastric bypass surgery. During the session, participants are guided to imagine being in a hospital setting, complete with ambient sounds and visuals, as if they are wearing a gown in a hospital room. The procedure envisions a gastric band being placed, restricting the stomach to the size of a golf ball, and influencing dietary habits to include three small meals without snacks daily.

Caroline is especially passionate about helping clients achieve restful sleep, overcoming negative thought patterns, and fostering healing through mindful introspection and subconscious reprogramming. She is committed to making a meaningful impact on her clients’ lives, much like the toys in her former store brought joy to countless children.

“My mission in life is to end unnecessary suffering,” shares Caroline. “Through hypnosis, I am empowering individuals to move beyond their challenges and embrace a healthier, more fulfilling life.”

For those interested in learning more about the practice or booking a session, Caroline offers free Tips, Trends, & News through her website to educate and inspire. Her motto of being proactive, kind, and generous is ingrained in every aspect of her practice, fostering a supportive environment for personal growth and transformation.

Close Up Radio recently featured Caroline Sederbaum in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, July 7th at 2pm Eastern

For more information about Caroline Sederbaum, founder of Happy Healthy Hypnosis, please visit https://www.myhappyhealthyhypnosis.com/

