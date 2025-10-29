Healer and Author Linda Keen of Keen Intuition Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MCMINNVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Keen's life mission is using her spiritual gifts to help us be happier, healthier, and live more authentically. She is a woman of many skills who for decades has inspired her clients to live their most meaningful and purpose-filled lives.

As an exceptional healer, author of seven books, and teacher of metaphysics she combines old age wisdom and profound personal and spiritual growth so we can expand our consciousness and develop a deeper awareness of our place in the universe.

Ever since she was a mere child, Linda longed for a peaceful and prosperous world. Altruistic at heart, intuitively gifted, she blossomed during the free-spirited psychedelic era of the 1960's and '70s. With her long hair and flowy dresses Linda was that free-spirited quintessential flower child who felt at one in a world that embodied peace, love, anti-war themes, and good old rock and roll. Eventually, her wanderlust took her on many travels and by chance she ended up in the Netherlands, becoming instantly enamored with its iconic windmills, bicycles, canals, and high-quality living. There she met mentors, developed a deeper connection to her divine self, and experienced spiritual awakening so strong it fueled her connection to the energy and emotions of her extraordinary intuition. From this point on, she knew she was called to be an intuitive practitioner and to help people find their soul's purpose.

Her first book, Intuitieve Ontwikkeling (Intuitive Development), was published in 1985 and became a bestseller in Netherlands where she began to acquire much love and recognition as a spirited healer and meditation teacher guiding others to trust their intuition and inner wisdom.

In 1987, she co-founded Mens & Intuitie (People & Intuition), which became one of the largest and highly reputable schools for energy awareness and intuitive healing. She began doing energy readings and spent sixteen years in the Netherlands as a highly sought after and much-loved healer, meditation teacher, and a highly acclaimed published author. In 1993, continuing her journey of exploration, she left the Netherlands and moved with her husband and four children to the United States where she also established herself as a metaphysical teacher helping us along on our personal and spiritual journey.

In 1998, her bestselling book Intuitieve Ontwikkeling (Intuitive Development) was published in English in the USA under the name Intuition Magic: Understanding Your Psychic Nature.

Her work serves as a guide for those seeking to activate their intuitive gifts, and heal themselves—something, she emphasizes we all have the power to do.

When Linda dreamt, she met John Lennon, she experienced another life-defining moment and was inspired to write John Lennon in Heaven: Crossing the Borderlines of Being. Currently she is the host of John Lennon in Heaven Podcast and is excited to share that it is currently being shopped for a movie.

Linda's teachings unequivocally remind us to stay focused in unraveling the deeper truth of who we are at our core. To know thyself, she says can unravel the deeper truth that comes with living in alignment with our true values in navigating the complexities of life.

She is a tireless advocate who is optimistic about the future. Her work is geared in positivity and rooted in love, peace, and harmony that is fundamental, she says, for happiness, meaningful connections, and positive relationships.

Linda reads auras and chakras and teaches the power of meditation because cleansing and energizing the body’s energy fields promotes natural healing that doesn't heavily rely on pharmaceuticals.

In her upcoming radio interview Linda will highlight each of her books which she describes as a huge variation of her life experiences. She will share more about her path and how our country is experiencing an unfortunate very negative phase of energy and how in order to uplift ourselves we need to focus on nurturing and healing the animals, nature, people, and the interconnectedness of everything. She will share tips on developing our intuitive skills and hear our inner wisdom more clearly.

Looking towards the future Linda is writing a memoir where she will candidly reveal her difficult times and how she rose above the ashes when she made it her choice to take care of herself and others. She proclaims whole-heartedly, "We have to stick with love and positivity, it’s the only thing we have."

Linda moves us to a better life ahead. She is a beacon of hope especially in these trying times.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Linda Keen in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday October 23rd at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-healer-and-author-linda/id1785721253?i=1000733631051

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-healer-and-author-linda-keen-of-keen-intuition-302880896

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4gbGbCz1s6Oqz73Xp7Kwr7

For more information, visit: www.keenintuition.com

