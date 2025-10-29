Life and Success Coach LouAnne Hunt Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LouAnne Hunt once had a significant government career and [retired after 36 years of service] in 2017. But where she came from is not nearly as significant as where she is going-- as she keeps learning, evolving, and inspiring others to get unstuck. She has become a 4X – Bestselling author, success coach, seminar leader, and speaker. LouAnne is also a highly regarded entrepreneur and the creator of The Mindset Playground TM, named for her favorite activity as a child, riding the thrilling, head-spinning [merry-go-round] in the park, and giggling with her friends.

LouAnne believes that life is still a playground and re-invention is the best ride and route to ecstasy. She became certified in the methodology of Jack Canfield, author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul and also known for his Success Principles TM advisory work. She has integrated his teachings into her own program to help people reframe their dreams, choices, and goals, particularly when it comes to retirement and career next steps. LouAnne has a unique formula for finding momentum and curing overwhelm, by trading negative beliefs and behaviors for clarity and accomplishment. She has many unique tools in her kit, including a wonderful sense of humor and a genuine love of people.

“If anyone had told me at 25 that I’d be reinventing my life at 63, I would have laughed at them. But I knew retirement wasn’t an end for me, it was a chance to play in a new game, another spin on the merry-go-round of life. And this time a solid center of gravity will keep me from falling off.”

That center of gravity comes from The Clarity Keys Method, a 12-module program that she teaches and discusses in various forms, including a podcast on Rumble.com and an app for busy people on the go. In her reconnection interview with Doug Llewelyn, LouAnne will break down the steps of this program, let people know why it is so essential, and talk about all the positive changes she engineered in her own life, and countless others.’ She will also discuss the latest book she has written or contributed to The Impact Effect, and why they have become such phenomenal bestsellers. LouAnne will also tell people about Your Best 5, a proprietary program for identifying just what it is that we are chasing after.

Woven through it all is a sense of play, simple exercises, guided meditations, and in-depth questions that make the process engaging. Rather than looking at what’s wrong or broken, she helps people discover what’s possible. LouAnne also supports people on the journey, helping them build confidence, achieve clarity, gain courage, and acquire new tools and skills--everything people need to pivot, play, and keep spinning forward, even if the ride suddenly changes direction.

Learn more about LouAnne Hunt and all of her dimensions—past college business teacher, Jack Canfield Certified trainer, motivational speaker and author of works on the transformation topic—in her October podcast. She has returned.to speak again with Doug Llewelyn about her life, her goals, and the joys of romping in The Mindset Playground. She was also honored among the news programs Empowering Women in America, for being a role model of success and empathy.

She tells people “remember, you are always one decision away from a completely different life.”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured coach and author LouAnne Hunt in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday October 23rd at 2pm Eastern

For more information about LouAnne Hunt visit her website: https://louannehunt.ca

