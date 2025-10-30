Consulting Firm Philip Berry Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on a global career exceeding 25 years in human resources, organizational development, and executive leadership, Philip Berry is expanding services at Philip Berry Associates, his consulting firm dedicated to enabling organizations and individuals to reach new levels of performance. Philip Berry Associates offers executive coaching, organizational effectiveness, diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, along with the implementation of Blue Ocean strategic planning—a model focused on market innovation and growth.

Berry’s career began at IBM and grew through significant roles at Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Digital Equipment Corporation, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, and the Clinton Foundation. Drawing from this rich professional journey, Berry established Philip Berry Associates to deliver practical solutions in executive coaching, organizational development, diversity and inclusion, and strategic planning.

A Broad-Based Approach to Human Resources and Business Growth

Through his consulting practice, Berry applies a multi-layered approach integrating key functional areas such as organizational development, training, labor relations, diversity and inclusion, compensation, and employee relations. This holistic perspective is underpinned by Berry’s belief that organizations achieve better results when individuals are proactive, fulfilled, and work collaboratively in environments aligned with their unique visions and missions.

“Early in my career, I recognized the importance of understanding all aspects of human resources,” explains Berry. “By gaining hands-on experience in every area—from labor relations to compensation—I am able to see the full picture and offer comprehensive solutions, not just surface-level fixes. This approach is essential whether you’re working in New York, Paris, or Nairobi.”

Global Experience, Local Insights

Having managed teams and projects in over 60 countries, Berry brings deep cross-cultural experience to his work. He emphasizes the necessity of empathy and open-mindedness in addressing complex organizational challenges. “Working across continents has taught me that successful leaders are those who can respect and adapt to different cultures,” Berry shares. “Solutions are most effective when they’re informed by local values and customs, not just imported wholesale.”

His roles at major consumer products companies included launching subsidiary operations in Eastern Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East—often requiring the establishment of new business units staffed by local talent. Berry’s fluency in languages such as Spanish, French, and Swahili allows him to connect with diverse populations and provide relevant guidance tailored to specific markets.

Author of "Being Better Than You Believe"

Philip Berry is also the author of “Being Better Than You Believe: 8 Steps to Ultimate Success,” a book outlining practical steps for individuals, teams, and organizations working to reach new heights of performance. The book draws on Berry’s career, presenting actionable strategies for personal and professional development. It focuses on change management, leadership competency, and developing a personal brand that distinguishes professionals in rapidly evolving business landscapes.

Berry’s consulting practice practices the methodologies outlined in his book, helping clients identify opportunities for growth, re-frame challenges, and set clear goals for advancement. With services ranging from executive coaching to tailored workshops, Philip Berry Associates supports organizations and individuals as they navigate the complexities of today’s work environment.

Strategic Insights for a Changing World

As workplaces adapt to new technologies and shifting social dynamics, Berry is committed to equipping leaders with the tools they need to succeed. His expertise in Blue Ocean Strategy enables clients to identify untapped markets, foster innovation, and differentiate themselves in competitive environments.

“Organizations must look beyond what exists today,” Berry emphasizes. “Blue Ocean Strategy encourages companies to seek opportunities with non-customers and to innovate in ways that create new value, not just compete with existing players.”

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Diversity and inclusion are at the core of Berry’s philosophy. He has led global diversity initiatives for major organizations and continues to advise companies on developing inclusive practices that lead to better organizational outcomes. Berry stresses that harnessing diverse perspectives is essential for innovation and long-term success.

Looking Ahead

Philip Berry Associates remains focused on supporting professionals and organizations with customized, actionable solutions that produce measurable results at the individual, team, and organizational levels. As Berry continues to expand his consulting work and develop new educational resources, he reinforces his commitment to helping clients adapt, grow, and excel in a constantly changing world.

For more information about Philip Berry and Philip Berry Associates, please visit https://www.philipberryassociates.com/

