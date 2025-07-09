HEALING STREAMS

Global Anticipation Builds for Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris – July 18–20, 2025

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is preparing for a supernatural experience as the 14th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris takes place from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 2025.This globally anticipated event promises a transformative outpouring of healing, miracles, and divine encounters.Hosted by world-renowned healing minister and President of Loveworld Inc., Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Healing Streams has earned a reputation as one of the most impactful healing crusades in history. With an unmatched legacy of testimonies, it continues to bring hope to individuals seeking divine intervention.A Movement of Miracles Without BordersFrom its inception, Healing Streams has reached every nation, producing astounding testimonies from people healed of terminal diseases, chronic conditions, mental struggles, and more. These transformations confirm what Pastor Chris affirms: “Miracles are real, and you will be healed—if only you believe.”One powerful testimony is that of Dmitry Hyon from South Korea, who suffered debilitating spinal pain for over 20 years. During the last Healing Streams, Pastor Chris declared him free—and he was instantly healed. “The headaches and pain are gone. I feel joy in my soul,” he shared.Rinnie from the Solomon Islands, plagued by ulcers and hypertension, also received her healing while watching the program. “Since Pastor Chris ministered, no cramps, no heart palpitations—I'm healed!” she testified.These are just two examples among thousands. Each edition of Healing Streams bears witness to the continuing power of Jesus to heal and restore.How to ParticipateParticipation is free and open to everyone regardless of nationality or religious background. Simply register at the Herald Platform and submit your prayer requests or healing needs. The organizing team offers spiritual support before and during the event.A Global, Multilingual, Multi-Platform ExperienceWhat distinguishes this event is its universal accessibility. The July 2025 Healing Streams will be broadcast live on Healing Streams TV, all Loveworld networks, major TV and radio stations, and across various streaming platforms.To ensure inclusivity, the program will be translated into multiple languages and dialects, reaching people in urban centers, remote villages, churches, schools, and homes around the world. It truly is healing without limits—available in every nation and accessible to all.Prayer Chain & Grassroots MobilizationIn the buildup to the event, a 24/7 global prayer chain is ongoing at prayercloud , where people can join 15-minute prayer slots to intercede for the nations. These fervent prayers are creating a spiritual atmosphere charged with faith.Millions are also engaging in outreach using the Healing to the Nations Magazine, sharing previous healing stories in hospitals, schools, markets, prisons, and online spaces. These grassroots campaigns are sparking revivals and turning everyday believers into agents of hope.Road to Healing Streams: Season 14To prepare participants, Season 14 of the Road to Healing Streams is now airing daily at 12 PM and 4 PM GMT+1 on Healing Streams TV. The program features powerful testimonies, teaching sessions, and behind-the-scenes updates, building faith ahead of the global event.What to ExpectEach of the three services will include:Anointed Worship – to stir hearts and usher in God’s presence.Faith-Building Teachings – on God’s Word and the right to divine health.Intercessory Prayers – led by ministers from around the world.Direct Healing Ministration – from Pastor Chris to the sick globally.Whether joining onsite, at a healing center, or online, expect a divine encounter that could change your life forever.Don’t Miss This Historic Move of GodHealing Streams is more than an event—it is a divine visitation impacting lives, families, and nations. As anticipation builds, hearts are being stirred, faith is rising, and the world is preparing for another powerful move of God.Whether you seek healing, are interceding for someone, or are longing for a fresh spiritual encounter—this is your moment.

